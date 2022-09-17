Online Trolls Seem To Have Taken Their Toll On Brie Larson Over Her Role As Captain Marvel

When actors get asked about potential sequels to movies they star in, most are excited and enthusiastic about the idea. However, many were surprised by Brie Larson’s reaction when she was asked how long she thinks she’ll play Captain Marvel.

Larson Asks ‘Does Anyone Want Me To Do It Again?’

While appearing at D23, Disney’s annual event where they announce upcoming projects, Larson was asked how long she’ll play Captain Marvel. Larson surprised the interviewer and the internet when she replied, deadpan, “I don’t know. Does anyone want me to do it again?”

How long will Brie Larson play Captain Marvel?



"I don't know. Does anyone want me to do it again?" https://t.co/lyxUEr5y6V pic.twitter.com/sz78oVWKBD — Variety (@Variety) September 10, 2022

Larson made headlines when she starred as Captain Marvel in the 2019 movie of the same name. This was the first female-led superhero movie made by Marvel, and people had very strong reactions to it.

While most were pleased to have a female-centric movie from the comic book studio, a small—but loud—contingent of fans were not. Larson and the movie were heavily criticized by fans, but many have pointed out the negative comments were rooted in sexism.

People slammed everything from the movie’s storyline to casting choices to Larson’s performance as the superhero. One recurring criticism was that Larson’s Captain Marvel didn’t smile enough and looked angry. She responded by posting pictures of Captain America and Iron Man movie posters with photoshopped smiles on them.

Fans Support Larson: ‘The Way Brie Has Been Treated Is Downright Sickening’

Many have pointed out that it’s no surprise Larson would have such a lackluster response to potentially starring in more Marvel projects. “When you’re hated on, torn apart, taken out of context on a daily basis, that takes a toll on you,” one fan wrote. “Our words can affect anyone including someone like Brie. She said nothing wrong here.”

When you’re hated on, torn apart, taken out of context on a daily basis, that takes a toll on you.



Our words can affect anyone including someone like Brie. She said nothing wrong here. https://t.co/NmCu7Ip5xr — Matt Ramos (@therealsupes) September 12, 2022

Another tweeted, “listen i’m not a captain marvel fan but the way brie has been treated is downright sickening. she was sent death threats for playing a role in a movie and y’all have the nerve to go ‘why does she sound so mad here’ ITS CAUSE OF YALL.”

Larson Will Reprise Her Role In Upcoming Movie ‘The Marvels’

Even though Larson’s appearances as Captain Marvel have been minimal since Captain Marvel hit theaters, many are still hyper-critical of her performance as the superhero. Larson will reprise her role as Captain Marvel in the upcoming The Marvels, where she will star alongside Ms. Marvel, played by Iman Vellani, and Monica Rambeau, played by Teyonah Parris.

Larson seems prepared for the trolling that will most likely come when The Marvels—a movie led by three female superheroes—hits theaters. She posted a picture with Vellani and Parris with the caption, “*trolls combust*”

It’s unknown whether or not Larson will return for more Marvel projects, but fans of Captain Marvel are hoping the actress will continue to appear in the franchise’s movies and TV shows.

