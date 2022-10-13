Get To Know Brie Larson’s Boyfriend, Elijah Allan-Blitz

When you’re a megawatt celebrity like Captain Marvel actress Brie Larson, it’s pretty hard to keep your private life hidden. To date, Larson has been successful at keeping her amazing professional accomplishments front and center, while tending to downplay personal details such as who she’s seeing.

With her current beau, however, Larson is taking a very different tack. She seems to be letting her guard down with her boyfriend, Emmy Award honoree Elijah Allan-Blitz. They have shown their mutual affection openly on more than one occasion and have worked together as well. They seem to have a great partnership that works comfortably for them on every level.

Who Is Elijah Allan-Blitz?

Allan Blitz, who is from Santa Barbara, California, described his professional leanings on his website: “The simplest way I’ve been able to describe it is that I direct virtual reality, create different pieces of content for different companies, mostly around mindfulness and trying to expand consciousness in some capacity.”

An actor, director, and writer, Allan-Blitz is best known for The Shield (2003). He directed and produced The Messy Truth in VR (2019) and Take Every Wave: Laird in VR (2017). He won an Emmy for The Messy Truth in 2020 in the category of Outstanding Original Interactive Program. Allan-Blitz was the executive producer, director, and producer for the project.

Among his other notable works was a VR piece that complemented Ken Burns’ documentary, Defying the Nazis: The Sharps’ War, which depicts the daring efforts of an American couple to rescue imperiled people from the Nazis during World War II.

Larson And Allan-Blitz Were First Spotted Together In 2019

In July 2019, People reported that Larson was seen kissing Allan-Blitz in California while grocery shopping with him at Lazy Acres supermarket in Calabasas.

The pair went even more high-profile at the 2020 Academy Awards. They conspicuously held hands while strolling down the red carpet at the glittering, globally-watched event, which was held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

The couple isn’t reticent about posting about each other on social media. In fact, when they quarantined together during COVID-19, a photo of the two, dressed casually and smiling warmly at each other, was posted on Allan-Blitz’s Instagram.

His sweet comment said, “We had no idea that the whole world was about to change. Thank you for showing up and being my teammate through all of it. I love you, Brie.”

They’ve Collaborated Together On Acting Projects

Larson and Allan-Blitz also seem to be on the same wavelength creatively. She appeared in his TV mini-series, The Messy Truth in VR. On her Instagram, next to a photo of her tenderly pressing her cheek to Allan-Blitz’s and cupping his face with her hand, Larson wrote, “Just two professional people who would love your support of our project The Messy Truth. More importantly, we would love your support in expanding our compassion for one another—whatever that looks like for you!”

They worked together on another project as well. Allan-Blitz wrote and directed the Disney+ short Remembering (2022). It features Larson as a writer whose distracting, ringing phone causes something important to go right out of her head.

Previous Relationships

Prior to being involved with Allan-Blitz, Larson was with Alex Greenwald, lead singer of the band Phantom Planet. They started dating in 2013 and were engaged from 2016 to 2019.

Vanity Fair mentioned their unpretentious lifestyle in May 2017, noting that …[T]hey keep a fairly low profile by today’s standards. The two are happiest at their Hollywood Hills home watching movies, playing video games—Super Mario Maker is her jam—and hanging out with friends.”

Larson also dated John Patrick Amedori, an actor and musician, from 2008 to 2012. Before that, Larson was with Cody Linley, another musician and actor. They were together from 2006 to 2007.

Brie Larson seems to gravitate to creative people in her dating life, perhaps because they fully understand the demands, pitfalls, and gratification of a career in the industry. For anyone, including an established star like Larson, being a famous actor is an enthralling but challenging road. With Elijah Allan-Blitz, she appears to have found an immensely talented kindred spirit to join and support her on that journey.