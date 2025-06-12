Air India Plane Carrying 242 People Crashes, Appears To Have No Survivors

A Boeing Air India passenger plane carrying 242 people crashed on Thursday. The deadly accident happened soon after it took off from India, and there are likely no survivors, according to the New York Post.

Boeing Air India Plane Crashes, Likely Killing All 242 Passengers

Air India Flight 171 took off heading toward London, and 30 seconds later, it crashed in Ahmedabad, a city with approximately 5 million residents. According to Commissioner G.S. Malik, “It appears there are no survivors in the plane crash.”

Malik also noted that some of the locals in the building that the Boeing Dreamliner crashed into may be deceased. “Exact figures on casualties are being ascertained,” he added.

The airline made a statement on social media after the devastating tragedy. “The flight, which departed from Ahmedabad at 1338 hrs, was carrying 242 passengers and crew members on board the Boeing 787-8 aircraft,” it said.

“Of these, 169 are Indian nationals, 53 are British nationals, 1 Canadian national and 7 Portuguese nationals.” It also mentioned that anyone who was injured was taken to the nearest hospital. “Air India is giving its full cooperation to the authorities investigating this incident.”

The outlet reported that just seconds after takeoff, the pilot made a “Mayday” call. The Boeing then crashed in the Meghaninagar area, per ABC News. According to Cirium, an aviation analytics firm, this plane has had over 41,000 hours of flying time. They consider this average for this aircraft, which makes its rapid descent even more mysterious.

The Aftermath Of The Deadly Air India Plane Crash

Central Industrial Security Force

Upon its descent, the plane “fell on the ground outside the airport perimeter,” said the Indian Directorate General of Civil Aviation. Videos captured showed the plane disappear below view before a thick plume of smoke and a fiery ball erupted.

India’s Central Industrial Security Force released official photos of the horrific crash online. “CISF personnel immediately activated emergency protocols and rushed to the site,” said the CISF.

“Rescue operations are being carried out in close coordination with local authorities and emergency services. CISF stands in solidarity with the victims and their families in this hour of grief.”

One of the photos showed the back of the airplane protruding from the building. Another showed a crowd of bystanders witnessing the destruction of the crash.

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the tragedy as “heartbreaking beyond words.” On X, he wrote, “In this sad hour, my thoughts are with everyone affected by it. Have been in touch with Ministers and authorities who are working to assist those affected.”