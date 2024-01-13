Travis Kelce’s Mom Side-Steps Questions About Taylor Swift’s Kansas City Chief’s Playoff Plans

As her son and the rest of the Kansas City Chiefs get ready to take on the Miami Dolphins during the Jan. 13 wildcard NFL playoff game, Travis Kelce’s mom is being asked about the tight end’s girlfriend, Taylor Swift’s plans for the big matchup.

While chatting with Extra’s Billy Bush, Donna Kelce was asked to give the names of five people who will be sitting in the skybox with her at the game. “I’m not playing that game,” she answered. However, she did say that Patrick Mahomes’ wife, Brittany, isn’t going to be in the same box. “No, she won’t be there. She’s got her own box.”

She did tell Bush that her brother, Uncle Donnie, would be in the box as well as Reggie King. “the last one would be Kumar Ferguson, who is his chef… I think he was his center in high school if I’m not mistaken.”

Also asking if someone else, who Travis kissed at midnight on New Year’s Eve, would be at the game, Donna Kelce said, “I have no idea. We never know till that day.”

When asked how she feels about being named one of People’s 25 Most Intriguing People of 2023, Kelce said, “I don’t know if intriguing is the correct word, but yes, I’ve been having a blast this past year. It’s kind of a surreal moment, very exciting. Met a lot of really neat people, a lot of really fun experiences, it’s been a definite blast.”

Donna Kelce Says She Loves Seeing Travis ‘Happier’ Than He’s Been in a Long Time

In Nov. 2023, Donna Kelce spoke to the WSJ about her son Travis and how happy he is now that he’s dating Taylor Swift.

“He’s happier than I’ve seen him in a long time,” she gushed. “God bless him. He shot for the stars!”

Donna Kelce also said that she “regrets” the comments she made while on the Today show recently. She had discussed the relationship between her son and Swift. She said she was trying to not sound too enthusiastic. However, she quickly became overwhelmed.

“It’s fairly new, so I don’t like talking about it,” she said about the relationship while on the show. “It’s just one of those things where obviously everybody saw me. I was in the boxes with [Taylor] and it’s just another thing that’s amped up my life.”

When asked about first meeting Swift, she replied, “It was ok.”

Thankfully, Travis Kelce called her mom and reassured her that she handled the questions about his relationship very well.