‘The View’ Hosts Slam Taylor Swift for Frosty Reaction to Jo Koy Golden Globes Joke

Golden Globes host Jo Koy has some defenders in his corner. The View hosts are calling out Taylor Swift for how she reacted to a playful jab from the comedian during the ceremony.

During the ceremony, Koy made light of the singer’s recent visits to NFL stadiums to support boyfriend Travis Kelce. “As you know, we came on after a football doubleheader. The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL? On the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift, I swear,” he said.

Cue a particularly frosty shot of Swift drinking her drink. The backlash from Swifties was swift with several people calling out the host for the jab. The View host Sara Haines believes that Swift’s reaction may have played a part. She encouraged Swift to be a little more light-hearted, according to Entertainment Weekly.

“I love Jo Koy and the whole time I was nervous for him because I think he’s so funny. He’s kind, he’s good, all the things. What bothers me more in watching this is, get a sense of humor, because we need to protect these national treasures called our comedians, because life needs them,” she said. “We need to stop binding them in, fencing them in. In that room, Jo Koy is punching up. No one feels sorry. Just smile.”

‘The View’ Host Defends Jo Koy

It wasn’t just Haines that came to Koy’s defense. Fellow co-host Whoopi Goldberg also supported the comedian following the backlash. Goldberg isn’t a stranger to hosting duties herself, having previously hosted the Oscar.

As such, Goldberg had a unique perspective on the incident. She believes that rooms like these can be particularly tough for comedians. It’s not easy for a comedian to sweep with their jokes.

“These gigs, these hosting gigs are brutal. They’re just brutal. If you don’t know the room, if you’ve not been in these rooms before and you’re thrust out there, it’s hit or miss,” Goldberg said. “I don’t know whether it was the room or the jokes, I didn’t get to see it, but I do know that he’s as good as it gets when it comes to stand-ups. It’s not an easy gig. If you read any of the reviews of some of the gigs that I’ve had, where they just wished me into the cornfields, die on the vine, it’s not an easy gig.”

For what it’s worth, Koy has opened up about the incident and his own thoughts.