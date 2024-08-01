Brazilian Surfer Gabriel Medina Defies Gravity in Jaw-Dropping 2024 Olympics Photo

On Monday, Gabriel Medina rode the waves into Olympic history, delivering a jaw-dropping surfing moment captured in an amazing photo.

The Brazilian surfer competed against Japan’s Kanoa Igarashi in the third round of the men’s surf competition at Teahupoʻo, Tahiti. This Olympic surf event is being held nearly 10,000 miles from Paris, off the coast of the beautiful South Pacific island of French Polynesia.

In the fifth heat, Medina skillfully navigated a massive barrel and emerged triumphantly from the wave. Convinced he’d just nailed it, Medina leaped off his board flailing his arms.

I regret to inform that Gabriel Medina is still iconic



☝️#Olympics #Surfing pic.twitter.com/GpKXcmTyDD — Michael Sheetz (@SheetzTweetzToo) July 29, 2024

His celebration was on point. Medina’s score of 9.90 was not only the top score of the day but also the highest in Olympic competition since the sport made its debut at the Tokyo Games in 2021.

However, despite the impressive score, a single photo of the moment became all the rage worldwide.

Photographer Jerome Brouillet positioned himself perfectly to capture the moment while covering the event for AFP and Getty Images. Without context, however, his striking photo may require explanation to be truly appreciated.

Gabriel Medina at the Olympics after riding a nearly perfect wave.



[📸 Jerome Brouillet] pic.twitter.com/gJHSBGE1xd — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) July 30, 2024

In the image, Medina and his board seem to defy gravity as they hover above the water. He stands upright, exuding stability, with his right hand outstretched in a No. 1 gesture. His board, tethered to his left ankle, remains perfectly aligned on the same invisible plane as Medina, creating a striking visual of balance and control.

The Internet Reacts to Gabriel Medina’s Iconic Olympics Surfing Photo

Of course, Olympics fans rushed to social media to praise the epic shot of Gabriel Medina.

“I saw this surfing event on TV….he’s about to land back in water after riding a large wave successfully….such an amazing moment! A+ photo!’, one fan wrote on X. “This pic will win awards !”, another fan gushed.

However, other onlookers noted the unworldly physics involved with the photo.

“I was mistaken for a moment. I thought it was a person who came from another dimension,” an X user quipped. “Nah, he’s riding a cloud,’ another X denizen joked upon seeing the image. “He can fly!”, a third fan chimed in.

Meanwhile, actor and director Ben Stiller simply stated: “Amazing photo.”

Medina’s next challenge is a quarterfinal matchup against fellow Brazilian João Chianca. The remaining eight competitors will be narrowed down to the medal matches, where a champion will be crowned. Due to inclement weather, the competition has been postponed, leaving the timing and date for the final rounds yet to be determined.