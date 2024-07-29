swimmer-arno-kamminga-goes-viral-for-revealing-trunks-at-2024-olympics

Arno Kamminga is making waves at the 2024 Olympics—not just for his swimming prowess but for his trunk that shows all that junk, ya’ll.

The Dutch swimmer had Olympic viewers sweating bullets when he made a splash in a pair of swim trunks that left little to the imagination.

Genuine thoughts based on the Dutch swim trunks



1. Netherlands must be a fan of Aboriginal dot paintings

2. I also thought it was weird he was only wearing speedos

3. How very patriotic that he would develop orange Chicken Pox#OlympicGames #Swimming pic.twitter.com/mJ753OqlKr — Ian M (@Ian_MJ1) July 27, 2024

The swim trunks had such a flesh-toned vibe that when Arno splashed out of the pool, some viewers at home started wondering if he was going for the ultimate Olympic streak.

Arno Kamminga you are still so important to me. pic.twitter.com/06IhTTIQqt — itsonlyzach (@itsonlyzach) July 28, 2024

However, the pale swim trunks simply feature orange and blue detailing. This is quite common, as many male swimmers are now wearing these types of trunks, known as “powerskin” suits.

Y ain’t d women b wearing ds suits my main Arno have on??? 🥵🥵🥵 pic.twitter.com/IKjPA14f5K — HOAGIE LOVER (@CO_WFlanagan69) July 29, 2024

Kamminga’s Dutch teammate, Tessa Giele, was spotted wearing the same swimsuit pattern as she prepared to compete in the semi-finals of the women’s 100m butterfly.

This follows another Olympics skimpy trunks-wearing viral sensation. Of course, we’re talking about Bob the Cap Catcher.

The cap catcher first captured the public’s attention when he retrieved the cap belonging to American swimmer Emma Webber. She had lost it during the women’s 100-meter breaststroke event on Sunday, July 28.

Who do you call when a swim cap falls in the pool?



"BOB THE CAP CATCHER." 😂#ParisOlympics pic.twitter.com/eN5ycGkKjw — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) July 28, 2024

As the man emerged from the water, the cap still on his head, the crowd on the sidelines erupted in cheers. After exiting the pool, he waved to the audience, receiving not only applause but also a few playful catcalls.

Despite His Revealing Trunks, Arno Kamminga Fell Short

Although Kamminga generated considerable discussion following the 100m event, he ultimately fell short of the podium, finishing in sixth place. Nicolo Martinenghi, Adam Peaty, and Nic Fink dominated the leaderboard.

Kamminga finished with a time of 59.32, trailing behind Fink and Peaty, who clocked in at 59.05. Meanwhile, Martinenghi edged ahead of the duo by just 0.02 seconds.

The race left Peaty in tears as he missed the opportunity to secure a third consecutive gold medal at the Olympic Games; however, he maintained that he “gave it everything.”

“I’m not crying because I came second, I’m crying because of my journey,” Peaty said. “It’s just incredibly hard to win it once and then to win it again and to win it again. I’m trying to find new ways to do it. Everything that’s happened to this point has happened for a reason.

“I’m so happy that I can race the fastest in the world and still come second. I’m not crying because I lost, these are happy tears because I said to myself I would give it everything I’ve got and I have. And I can’t be upset about that,” he concluded.