bravo-reality-tv-star-reacts-to-messy-arrest-by-posting-photos-in-swim-outfit

Days after she was arrested for an outstanding warrant and for having “happy pills” in her purse, Bravo reality TV personality Grace Lilly posts swim outfit photos.

The Southern Hospitality castmate took to Instagram to share photos of her rocking a teal-colored swim outfit. She then captioned the photo with “🐸🍵 #wavybaby.”

As previously reported, the Bravo reality TV star was taken into custody in late December for an outstanding warrant for second-degree harassment. Law enforcement officials in Charleston, South Carolina, tested a bottle of pills found in her purse for a possible “drugs/narcotics violation.”

Law Enforcement Became Suspicious When the Bravo Reality TV Star Asked About Her Purse

Lilly allegedly committed a traffic violation — merging with signaling — when cops pulled her over outside a Circle K. Officers further discovered a warrant out for the Southern Hospitality cast member’s arrest in connection to a harassment case.

As she was being handcuffed, Lilly was said to have asked if she could bring her purse to jail. Upon opening the bag, officers allegedly found a bottle labeled “Happy Pills.”

“Inside the purse, a small container with ‘Happy Pills’ imprinted on the top was located, which contained 12 circular white pills with a ‘P’ imprint on one side, and half of an oblong blue pill with no identifiable imprints,” Law enforcement claimed. “When asked about the pills found inside the purse, the offender stated that the blue pill was Xanax and the white pills were birth control.”

“The offender stated she had a prescription for the Xanax,” the report revealed. “But did not have any proof of that information available at the time.”

Grace Lilly was previously arrested for three drug possession charges in June 2016. She hasn’t spoken out about the recent arrest.

Just before her recent arrest, Lilly hinted about her return to Southern Hospitality for the show’s fourth season. “Hot and humid,” she wrote for asteamy photo caption. She then added #SouthernHospitality and #Season4.

Lilly worked at Bourbon N’ Bubbles and Republic Garden and Lounge for five years as a VIP concierge and host. However, she has since stepped down from her role to become a full-time model.

“There’s never any knowing of where Grace Lilly will jet off to,” she revealed. “And I’m going to rock with it.”

