Reality TV Personality Arrested on Harassment Charge as Cops Find ‘Happy Pills’ in Purse

An American reality TV personality was locked up overnight on an active warrant, and more charges could be coming.

Cops in Charleston, South Carolina, took Grace Lilly, 27, into custody late Sunday night on an outstanding warrant for second-degree harassment. They are also testing a bottle of pills found in her purse for a possible “drugs/narcotics violation.”

Grace Lilly in ‘Southern Hospitality’ (Credit: Bravo)

Lilly is one of the main cast members of the Bravo reality TV program Southern Hospitality, a Southern Charm spinoff that follows workers at Charleston bars/restaurants. The U.S. Sun broke the news of the arrest, and Page Six soon discovered the full details of law enforcement’s encounter with Lilly.

Lilly allegedly committed a traffic violation — merging with signaling — when cops pulled her over outside a Circle K. Offers then discovered a warrant out for the Southern Hospitality cast member’s arrest in connection to a harassment case. the details of that case are unclear as of press time.

While being handcuffed, Lilly is said to have inquired about bringing her purse with her to jail. Cops then searched the bag, allegedly discovering a bottle labeled “Happy Pills” inside.

“Inside the purse, a small container with ‘Happy Pills’ imprinted on the top was located, which contained 12 circular white pills with a ‘P’ imprint on one side, and half of an oblong blue pill with no identifiable imprints,” police claim in their report, per Page Six. “When asked about the pills found inside the purse, the offender stated that the blue pill was Xanax and the white pills were birth control. The offender stated she had a prescription for the Xanax but did not have any proof of that information available at the time.”

The pills will be tested to determine if drug-related charges will be filed.

Lilly has not commented on her arrest — thought she did share images of herself posing in bikinis to both her Instagram Stories and grid.

As the top comment on her latest grid post reads, “Girllllll now is not the time.”