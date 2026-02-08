Brantley Gilbert Reveals Why He’s Performing at Turning Point USA’s Alternative Halftime Show

Brantley Gilbert has finally addressed why he is performing at Turning Point USA’s “All-American Halftime Show.”

Videos by Suggest

The country singer took to his social media accounts to speak out about the upcoming performance, which is an alternative to the NFL’s Super Bowl Halftime Show.

“I’m a songwriter who grew up, and still lives in Jackson County, GA,” he explained. “Whose goal in the music business was to sell out the local theater a few miles from my house and somehow make my living writing songs.”

Pointing out his previous struggles and bad life choices, Gilbert said, “I’m not proud of those choices, but I am proud of the choice I’ve made to live in another direction. I share my story through music, in hopes that it may help and inspire others in their darkest hour.”

Gibert then noted that he’s a Christian who loves the U.S. despite its flaws. “I’ve dedicated part of my life to the men and women who fight for it,” he continued. “And the families of those who gave their life for it. Above all, I’m a proud husband and father of three.”

Noting that the U.S. will be celebrating its 250th birthday later this year, Gilbert said it had been more than 20 years since a country artist had been asked to play the Super Bowl halftime show. “I respect that some people may see this differently, but I’m not playing this show to be divisive, he confirmed. “I was offered this opportunity and imagined my kids watching their daddy performing at halftime during the biggest game in American Football. Everything I do, I do for them.”

He then added that he believes in “united we stand, divided we fall.’ His prayer for the country is to stand united.

Turning Point USA Announced the Event After the NFL Selected Bad Bunny to Headline the Super Bowl Halftime Show

Turning Point USA announced its “All-American Halftime Show” in response to the NFL’s selection of Puerto Rican musician Bad Bunny to headline this year’s halftime show.

During a recent interview, Charlie Kirk’s widow, Erika, spoke out about the upcoming event. She believes the show will honor her late husband, who was fatally shot this past fall.

“It’s powerful because what Charlie always loved and knew is that he wanted to be in the forefront of the culture war,” she explained. “He would be fist-pumping at this. He would be so stoked. And what better way to honor him than to just get in the middle of this and be able to offer an alternative to families.”

She further noted, “That’s the thing that is so beautiful about Turning Point USA and our programs — it’s holistic. It’s for the entire home. It’s of every age, and so for us to be able to provide an alternative that is pro-America, that is just pro-everything, that’s not the opposite of what they’re putting out there.”

Erika also claimed that the “All-American Halftime Show” may attract more attention than the actual Super Bowl halftime show.

“I don’t want to go into details and bash that,” she said. “Because there is apparently an audience that wants that. But there’s a larger audience that wants ours. And so we’re going to make it very amazing. I’m so excited, our team has worked so hard.”

Performers at the alternative halftime show include Kid Rock, Brantley Gilbert, Lee Brice, and Gabby Barrett. The event will take place during Bad Bunny’s NFL halftime show set.

