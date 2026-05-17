spencer-pratt-slams-chelsea-handler-for-her-criticism-against-his-la-mayoral-campaign

Refusing to back down, Spencer Pratt slammed Chelsea Handler after she criticized his LA mayoral campaign.

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In a social media post on Friday, Handler called out Pratt. “This is a reminder that a straight white male former reality star that has no previous experience in government should not be a legitimate political candidate,” she declared.

The post also featured photos of Pratt along with a snapshot of President Trump. “Have we learned anything yet?” she asked. “The bar is on the f—ing floor, people, and I need you to jump over it. Ok, thank you, have a nice day!”

Handler’s remarks come just after Pratt was accused of misleading voters about his residence.

A recent ad showed the former reality TV star posing in front of a trailer on the site of his former home, which was destroyed by the 2025 Palisades wildfires.

“This is where I live,” he stated while standing in front of the trailer.”

TMZ later reported that Pratt had been staying at the Hotel Bel-Air for more than a month. Pratt explained that the reason for his staying at the five-star resort was that he was receiving death threats.

“The reality is that Bassholes and ramaniacs are a little bit whacko,” he noted. “And since I destroyed them in the debate, and am surging in the polls, they are getting increasingly desperate and hostile.”

He then added, “I can’t talk about specific threats, but that lot is… unsafe now.”

Pratt further explained the purpose of the ad. “The point of the ad is to show, this is where they burned my house down,” he said. “I have no house. This is their house, they’re fine, and this is where I live.”

Regarding whether he has ever lived in the trailer from the ad, Pratt added, “No, I have never told anyone I lived there.”

Pratt Fired Back With a Jeffrey Epstein Reference

Not long after Handler made the post, Pratt took to social media to share his reaction.

“Most of you have probably never heard of Chelsea Handler,” he stated. “So here’s an introduction!”

The post also featured a clip of Shane Gillis at the Netflix roast of Kevin Hart. The comedian pointed out Handler’s connection to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

“Chelsea Handler went to dinner at Jeffrey Epstein’s house in 2010,” Gillis stated. “That’s just a fun one. You can look it up, there’s articles. It wasn’t like a big party, there was, like, seven people there. It was like, Prince Andrew and Woody Allen were there.”

Handler spoke about going to Epstein’s residence multiple times. During her 2022 stint as a guest host on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, she revealed that, while she had never been on Epstein’s island, she had “accidentally” found herself at the dinner party. She attended the event with Katie Couric.