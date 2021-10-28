Brad Pitt’s Rumored Girlfriend Is Ex-Wife Of Former Reality Star

Brad Pitt’s dating life once dominated the tabloids, with these outlets breathlessly speculating about his brief fling with German model Nicole Poturalski or his friendship with Alia Shawkat, or even suggesting that he’d gotten back with his ex-wife of two decades, Jennifer Aniston. None of these relationships, rumored or otherwise, panned out however. Now Pitt has been connected with a new potential lady love, and she’s got her own illustrious list of past romances with high-profile men.

Witness Saw Brad Pitt And Potential New Leading Lady

According to an anonymous source who spoke with Deux Moi, Brad Pitt was spotted trying to keep a low profile as he dined out at the Bel Air Hotel restaurant with a familiar lady with some high-profile ties of her own. Lisa Stelly, who is Jack Osbourne’s ex-wife and recently broke up with Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist actor Skyler Astin, accompanied Pitt to the high class eatery.

The anonymous tipster told the Instagram-based gossip aggregator, “99% sure I saw Brad Pitt with Lisa Stelly (Skyler Astin’s ex gf/Jack Osbourne’s ex wife) at Bel Air Hotel restaurant last night.” The tattler added, “They walked in quickly and were seated at a private booth in the back so I only got a quick glance.” If this nameless source is to be believed, Pitt and Stelly went out of their way to keep a low profile during this dinner.

Just What’s Going On Between Pitt And Lisa Stelly?

It’s obviously unclear just what the exact nature of this meetup could be. Stelly is the founder of Fancy Sprinkles, which, as the name implies, sells fanciful sprinkles, as well as prism powders that turn drinks into a magical swirling delight.

It’s possible that the two were meeting for business reasons rather than romantic ones. Pitt does own a brand of French wine, but it seems like a bit of a stretch that the two could possibly be looking to combine those businesses, no matter how magical Stelly’s prism powders could make his wine look.

Without more insight, and with only the word of one anonymous source, we can’t come to a definitive conclusion about whether or not the two are dating, but they are both currently single. Pitt’s been flying solo since breaking up with Nicole Poturalski last fall and Stelly’s fresh off of a break up with Skyler Astin.

They’ve also both been divorced, with Pitt still working on his divorce from Angelina Jolie in court while Stelly’s divorce from Jack Osbourne, son of Sharon Osbourne, was finalized in 2018. We’ll be keeping an eye out for this potential couple.