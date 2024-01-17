Brad Pitt’s Former Roommate Recalls His ‘Disgusting’ Habit of Not Showering

Actor Jason Priestley reminisced about a unique (and smelly) game he used to play with his former roommate, Brad Pitt. The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum shared the amusing anecdote on a recent episode of Live! With Kelly and Mark.

In the past, Priestley and Pitt engaged in a challenge to test each other’s endurance in avoiding showers. Reflecting on those days, Priestley expressed a sense of disbelief, stating, “I think about it now and I’m like, ‘Dude how disgusting, what were you thinking?'”

Brad Pitt Used to Avoid Showers in Silly Game With Roommate

During the conversation with Kelly Ripa, Priestley was asked who managed to go the longest without bathing. Without hesitation, the Wild Cards star revealed, “Brad. Always Brad.”

He went on to clarify that while Pitt may have embraced this unusual game back then, he doubts that his former roommate still follows such practices today. Priestley added with a chuckle, “I don’t think he does that anymore, but back then he could go a long time without showering.”

Providing a glimpse into their past living arrangements, Priestley shared that he, Brad Pitt, and another individual resided in a modest two-bedroom apartment situated in a less-than-desirable area of Los Angeles.

Curious about their lifestyle, Mark Consuelos, Ripa’s husband and co-host, inquired about the contents of their fridge. In response, Priestley kept it simple, stating, “beer.”