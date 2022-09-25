Brad Pitt Reveals Who He Thinks Are Hollywood’s Hottest Leading Men

Many people would consider Brad Pitt one of the most handsome men in the world. However, the actor recently shared his opinions on who he would classify as the most handsome, drawing from the past and the present.

Brad Pitt’s Picks For ‘Most Handsome Men In The World’

In an interview with Vogue, Pitt was asked to give his picks for “most handsome men in the world.” He is definitely qualified to speak on the topic. Pitt has taken home People’s Sexiest Man Alive title twice, winning in 1995 and 2000.

The actor replied, “You know in the acting world because it’s my day job… the immediate go-to is Paul Newman, because he aged so gracefully. And by all reports [he was] a really special, giving, warm and truthful human being.”

He continued, “If I was gonna name someone present, well I gotta name that George Clooney…because why not? Because usually, I’m always taking him out, and he’s always taking me out. And this time, I’m gonna go the other way, just this once.”

Pitt Was Previously ‘Uncomfortable’ Being Thought Of As Good-Looking

Pitt has always taken comments about his appearance lightly. In 1995, after his first People’s Sexiest Man Alive win, the actor joked, “A friend of mine said they misspelled it. It was supposed to be ‘sexiest moron.’”

However, he did admit he struggled with the title at first. “I was really uncomfortable,” Pitt shared in a 2011 interview with Entertainment Weekly. “What does it mean? What are you talking about? I’ve always been mistrustful of my own hubris, and it put me on guard. Like, it was dangerous. What do they say? Don’t believe your own hype.”

However, it seems like Pitt is at peace with being a two-time winner of the award these days. “They’re not saying you’re the Biggest A–hole, you know? When you get older, you realize it’s just for fun,” the actor shared.

He continued. “Clooney and I were able to have fun with it later. But in some ways, I’m still a kid from Missouri and Oklahoma and I’m trying to find my way. By the way, we’re only talking about a blip. I didn’t spend much time thinking about it.”

It might have taken Pitt a little time to get used to being thought of as one of the most handsome men in the world, but it looks like these days, he’s taking it in stride—and bestowing the title on other actors himself!

