Brad Pitt’s Earliest Photos Prove He Hasn’t Aged In Over 30 Years

Brad Pitt’s good looks have long been part of his Hollywood charm, but Pitt is so ageless after all these years, we’re starting to become suspicious. Is it just good genes that have kept Pitt looking remarkably the same as when he began his career in acting, or does he have a secret skincare regimen he needs to drop ASAP? We don’t want to go out on a limb and accuse him of witchcraft, but we’re starting to believe that might be the case.

Brad Pitt’s Ageless Charms

After a long career as an actor in Hollywood, it’s easy to see why Brad Pitt is still pulling leading man roles. At 58-years-old, Pitt still looks much the same as he did when he was just a young upstart hoping to make it big on the silver screen. Back then, in 1988, Pitt only had a few acting credits to his name, but his big dreams would soon become a reality.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 25: Brad Pitt poses in the press room at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello-Pool/Getty Images)

Just two short years later, in 1992, Pitt would be cast in Robert Redford’s A River Runs Through It. Though it was far from the first time Pitt had been on film or even TV, it was the first role that earned him recognition. Two years after that, he shot to superstardom thanks to his role alongside Tom Cruise in Interview With The Vampire. In 1995, he starred alongside Morgan Freeman and his then-girlfriend Gwyneth Paltrow in the film Seven, which cemented him as a Hollywood heartthrob.

Pitt’s Early Years

1995 Los Angeles, CA. Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Pitt at the premiere of “Copycat.”

Throughout it all, Pitt’s face largely remained the same, though his looks often changed thanks to his varying lengths of hair and ever-changing facial hair. Those boyish good looks that kept him booked and busy during the 90s have also kept his career afloat even during the most turbulent times in his personal life, including his ongoing divorce from ex-wife Angelina Jolie.

9/8/93-Mann’s Chinese Theater,Hollywood,Ca- Brad Pitt at the “True Romance “Premiere.

The two infamously met and fell in love while filming Mr. And Mrs. Smith while Pitt was married to his then-wife Jennifer Aniston. Pitt went on to divorce Aniston and eventually married Jolie, with whom he shares six children. Jolie filed for divorce in 2016 and the case is still in court, though both parties have been declared legally single as they continue to divide assets and work out a custody arrangement.

The Beginning Of Pitt’s Hollywood Dreams

LOS ANGELES – CIRCA 1988: Actor Brad Pitt poses for a portrait wearing a bandana, sunglasses, a tank top, sweat pants and tennis shoes in circa 1988 in Los Angeles, Ca lifornia. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

Before all that, however, Brad Pitt was just another Hollywood hopeful. You can see in this portrait taken in 1988 that there was just something about him, some special spark perhaps, that made it clear he was destined for superstardom.

Brad Pitt’s Earliest Public Appearance

American actor Brad Pitt, wearing a light blue shirt over a white t-shirt, and American singer Debbie Gibson, wearing a denim jacket, attend an unspecified event, 1988. (Photo by Vinnie Zuffante/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

Even dressed head-to-toe in one of the most 80’s outfits ever worn, there’s something a little ageless about Pitt. He’s carried that ageless quality with him over the years, which is why we’re having a hard time seeing many differences between these first photos of him and his latest.

