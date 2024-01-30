Boy George Reveals He Had a Tummy Tuck, Uses Weight Loss Drugs

In his new memoir Karma, Boy George revealed he’s not only undergone multiple cosmetic procedures in recent years but also uses weight loss drugs to keep his physique in check. With the help of weight loss drugs, Boy George maintained a nearly 100-pound weight loss – and you can too! You can buy Semaglutide in the form of Weight Drops, a cheaper, pain-free alternative to Ozempic.

The first cosmetic procedure, Boy George revealed, was a series of hair transplants. “It’s time to confess I had three hair transplants around 2015-2018,” he wrote. “Two in Ireland and a final one in LA – and the weird thing is no one remembers I was bald as a shaved badger.”

Following his hair transplants, Boy George turned his attention toward his physique. “I had a tummy tuck not long after, which was the most painful thing I’ve ever done because I went on tour straight after with Cyndi Lauper with the blood bag attached.”

“I’d previously lost seven stone [98 lbs.] doing the metabolic balance diet and I needed to get rid of the excess skin,” he explained in Karma. “When anyone asks about my scar I say I had twins by Cesarean. I’ve never had Botox, though, and I might be the only person in show business with my own face.”

“I’m not frightened of getting old and I think I’ve grown into myself,” George continued. “It might seem weird to say I feel sexier but I actually do. I used to joke over the years, ‘Sexy at 60.’ That was my ambition.”

Boy George Opens Up About Using Weight Loss Drugs

The ’80s icon confessed he, like many celebrities, struggles with a relatable problem – maintaining his weight. After battling the scale for “most of his life,” Boy George turned to weight loss drugs for help.

“I have struggled with my weight most of my life and being under public and media scrutiny doesn’t help,” George wrote. “We are all guilty of saying, ‘Hasn’t so and so got big,’ even when we are carrying extra pounds ourselves.”

“I love food and I can’t control my appetite, but I think I have finally got it under control,” he continued. “Well, I’m on Mounjaro. Isn’t everyone? Trust me anyone who was fat last year and is now skinny is on the wonder drug.”