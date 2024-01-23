Celebrities Who’ve Spoken Out About Weight Loss Drugs, And What They Said

Everyone wants to lose a few pounds, but it seems celebrities drop the weight with ease. What’s their secret? Well, while diet and exercise are keys to weight loss, many celebrities have admitted to using weight loss drugs to help them along. But you don’t have to be a celeb to get your own jaw-dropping results! You can buy Semaglutide in the form of Weight Drops, a cheaper, needle-free alternative to Ozempic.

Of the celebs who have admitted to supplementing their health regimen with weight loss drugs, many have spoken openly about their experiences. Here’s what Oprah Winfrey, Sharon Osbourne, and other major celebs have said about their weight loss drug use.

What the Celebs Are Saying About Weight Loss Drugs

Oprah Winfrey

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

Among the first celebrities to speak openly about their use of weight loss drugs to drop the pounds, Oprah Winfrey says she uses hers in conjunction with hiking and a healthy diet.

“After knee surgery, I started hiking and setting new distance goals each week,” Winfrey explained to People, adding that she “had an awareness of [weight-loss] medications, but felt I had to prove I had the willpower to do it. I now no longer feel that way.”

“I now use [an unnamed weight loss drug] as I feel I need it, as a tool to manage not yo-yoing,” she continued. “The fact that there’s a medically approved prescription for managing weight and staying healthier, in my lifetime, feels like relief, like redemption, like a gift, and not something to hide behind and once again be ridiculed for. I’m absolutely done with the shaming from other people and particularly myself.”

Claudia Oshry

(Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

On a 2023 episode of The Toast podcast, influencer Claudia Oshry took a matter-of-fact approach to explaining her weight loss drug use after feeling “embarrassed” about the helping hand at the start of her health journey.

“The thing that’s been harrowing — like, following me around — everybody wants to know if I’m taking Ozempic, Mounjaro, semaglutide,” she said. “And the answer is: obviously. Yes, of course.”

“You thought they were going to make a weight loss drug and I wasn’t going to take it?” she said. “You’re dumb. Of course, I’m f—ing taking it.”

Sharon Osbourne

(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Elton John AIDS Foundation)

For Sharon Osbourne, the side effects of her weight loss drugs were noticeable at first, then faded until she felt “fine, just not hungry.”

“You have a weight problem, and you’ve tried everything, and then somebody says, ‘Take this injection and you’re going to be skinny,’” she said on Bill Maher’s Club Random podcast.

“You’re not hungry, but for me—it’s different for everybody—but for me, the first few weeks were f–king sh-t because you just throw up all the time and feel so nauseous,” she said. “After a couple of weeks, it goes, and you’re just fine. You feel fine, just not hungry.”

Tracy Morgan

(Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Bob Woodruff Foundation)

On an episode of Today with Hoda & Jenna, Hoda Kotb remarked on Tracy Morgan’s obvious efforts to improve his body and his health, to which he candidly replied, “No. That’s Ozempic.”

Hoda and Jenna laughed, but Morgan continued, completely serious about his weight loss methods. “That’s how this weight got lost. Ozempic,” he said. “I went and got one of those papers…I went and got a prescription and I got Ozempic. And I ain’t letting it go!”

“I take Ozempic every Thursday,” Morgan added. “Cuts my appetite in half. I only eat half a bag of Doritos.”

Emily Simpson

(Photo by Arturo Holmes/WireImage)

Real Housewives star Emily Simpson’s health journey began with a cell phone photo.

“I didn’t even recognize myself,” she told Us Weekly. “I was like, ‘Who is that?’ And then I was like, ‘Oh, that’s me.'”

Simpson explained she “really neglected” herself and knew it was time for a change. “The doctor was just like, ‘There’s this new weight loss drug and it’s just been FDA approved and it’s great. I think it would really help you lose some weight and you’ll feel better and you’ll be able to get working out again and feeling more like yourself,'” she recalled.

Like her fellow celebrities, Emily Simpson says the weight loss drugs helped take her diet and exercise to the next level. “It was great for my diet,” she said. “It really just kickstarted me into eating better and eating healthier ’cause it makes you feel like crap ’cause nothing tastes good.”