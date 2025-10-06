Boston Woman ‘Deeply Regretful’ After Shoving 63-Year-Old Off Bus Onto Sidewalk

A Boston woman, 32-year-old Luz Pineda, has admitted to shoving a 63-year-old woman off a bus and onto a sidewalk. Described as “deeply regretful and sorry” by her attorney, Pineda also pushed the woman’s shopping cart off the bus after she refused to move.

According to WBZ News, Pineda was sentenced to 24 months’ probation. She has been prohibited from riding the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) buses and from contacting the victim.

Additionally, she must spend three months in home confinement except for medical appointments, undergo anger management, and receive mental health treatment.

She previously pleaded not guilty to a charge of assault and battery on an elder or disabled person with injury. The woman, however, changed her plea and admitted to the offense.

A ‘Disorderly Subject’

As reported by PEOPLE, citing the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office, the incident occurred on September 8. At around 1 p.m., police officers responded to the Martin Luther King Boulevard and Warren Street intersection in Roxbury after receiving reports of a “disorderly subject.”

Prosecutors said that Pineda and the elderly woman got into an argument after the 63-year-old woman refused to move while on the bus. Reportedly, Pineda has asked the victim to get off the bus to let her exit the vehicle.

The verbal altercation turned physical, as Pineda kicked the victim’s shopping cart off the bus. Then, she shoved her off the bus and onto the sidewalk. The woman stayed 10 minutes on the ground before she received medical assistance, Boston 10 reported. She had suffered a concussion, ruptured blood vessels, and a cut to her face.

Prosecutors added that, following the incident, Luz Pineda took off her sweatshirt and changed her hairstyle to change her appearance.

‘Deeply Regretful And Sorry’

As per WCVB, Pineda was returning home from a medical appointment with her 3-month-old baby, who was born premature, as per Pineda’s attorney. This, according to her lawyer, contributed to Pineda’s loss of composure, for which she is “deeply regretful and sorry.”

Shortly after the incident took place, the Trump administration exerted pressure to take immediate action against Pineda. U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy said in a statement that they were “not waiting for the next Iryna,” referring to the Ukrainian woman who was stabbed to death in a North Carolina light rail.

“Chicago and Boston are on notice to take actions that enhance safety and reduce the crime affecting their riders and transit workers,” Duffy said. “This is about standing up for American families who deserve a safe and clean transportation system.”