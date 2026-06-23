Major Country Music Star’s Plane Malfunctions While Flying into Nashville for Father’s Day

Major country music star Chris Young revealed that he’s lucky to be alive after his plane malfunctioned while flying into Nashville on Father’s Day.

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In his most recent Instagram post, Young spoke out about what led to the terrifying midair incident.

“Flying in to Nashville to see my Dad for Father’s Day…. Brake failure on the plane,” he wrote. “Luckily had some amazing pilots. Ended up landing safely.”

He then added, “Thank you Lord, the fire department, and the men up front.”

Young did not elaborate on what led to the plane’s brake failure, nor did he say whether he sustained any injuries during the incident.

Fans took to the comment section to share their support.

“I’m glad [you’re] ok! Praise God for your safety as well as everyone else’s,” one fan wrote. “Happy Father’s Day to your dad!”

Another fan wrote, “I’m so glad that you are safe! You had guardian angels with you and the good Lord from up above!!!!”

The Incident Occurred One Week After the Music World Was Rocked By Another Music Artist’s Helicopter Crash Death

Young’s midair incident occurred just days after American singer-songwriter Oliver Tree and some of his acquaintances died in a helicopter crash in Brazil.

As previously reported, Tree and five others perished after two helicopters collided above an electric vehicle yard at Recreio dos Bandeirantes in southwest Rio de Janeiro on June 14.

Among those who also died in the accident was Argentinian YouTuber Gaspi. He was with Tree as well as fellow passengers Lucas Brito Chaves and Lucas Vignale. Alexandre Souza was piloting the helicopter. Charles Marsillac piloted the second helicopter.

The Civil Police of the State of Rio De Janeiro announced that an investigation is underway.

“The investigation is ongoing at the 42nd Police Precinct,” the statement reads. “A forensic examination was conducted at the scene, and agents are awaiting the report from the Center for Investigation and Prevention of Aeronautical Accidents.”

Officials further revealed, “The bodies of the six victims will undergo forensic examination for identification, which will be compared to data in the records of the Air Operations Center.”

Rio de Janeiro’s Military Fire Department also reported that one of the helicopters crashed into the parking lot of a car dealership, igniting a fire.







