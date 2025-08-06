Boston Man Accused Of Trying To Attack 14-Year-Old Boy With Chemical-Laced Handkerchief

A 69-year-old Boston man, Willie Cowart, is accused of trying to attack a 14-year-old boy with a chemical-laced handkerchief. Cowart allegedly tried to place the handkerchief soaked with an unknown liquid over the boy’s mouth while at a street corner.

According to a release issued by the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office, the incident occurred on Monday, July 28. At around 12:21 p.m., Boston and Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority police responded to an assault and battery call at the corner of Dudley and Washington streets in the municipality of Roxbury.

Police officers were met by the victim, a 14-year-old boy who told them he was waiting for his brother to pick him up at the corner when he was allegedly attacked. As per the DA’s office, Cowart, while wearing a Hawaiian shirt, approached the 14-year-old, poured an unknown liquid on a handkerchief, and attempted to place it over the teen’s mouth.

“It’s basically like facing your biggest fear. Like the way the guy was looking too,” the teen told WBZ News. “My heart was beating fast and stuff. I was really scared.”

The teen added that this was the first time that something like this had ever happened to him. He added, “I’ve been seeing this on like the TV so many times about people getting kidnapped and stuff. So yeah, I was kind of scared.”

Fortunately, the boy managed to push off Cowart fled to the Nubian Square bus station, where he contacted the police, according to the DA’s office.

Man Arrested

The victim managed to identify Willie Cowart during a show-up procedure, as per the release. Allegedly, police officers searched Cowart’s vehicle and found chemical cleaning agents inside.

Cowart was charged with one count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (chemical handkerchief). As per the DA’s office, he was released on personal recognizance. He was ordered to stay away from the victim and the incident location. His next court appearance is scheduled for October 29.

“This is a strange, and extremely disturbing, set of facts,” Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden said. “It doesn’t take much imagination to appreciate how frightening it was for this young man to be standing on a street corner and suddenly be accosted in such a bizarre manner. I’m grateful that he suffered no apparent injuries.”