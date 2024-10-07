Bono Dodges Kiss From Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs in ‘Awkward’ Resurfaced Video

The video of a decade-old awkward encounter between Bono and Diddy has resurfaced as the famous rapper remains behind bars for his alleged sex crimes.

Videos by Suggest

The clip was from the 2014 Golden Globe Awards. Combs, Usher, and Kate Beckinsale

presented U2 the Best Original Song award for “Ordinary Love” from Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom.

After Bono took the trophy from Usher, Diddy came in for a hug. As he gave the rapper a quick side hug, Bono turned his head towards the audience while Combs tried to kiss him on the cheek.

The moment was noticeably awkward as Diddy stopped smiling. He then quickly walked off the stage with Beckinsale.

Although the interaction was weird, Bono and Diddy seemingly shook off the awkwardness. They hung out at an afterparty later in the night.

Social media users quickly shared their thoughts about the resurfaced clip.

“He knew something we didn’t know now we know,” one TikTok user wrote about Bono’s reaction to Diddy.

As multiple TikTok users declared “awkward,” a fellow user had another way to describe the scene. “This is gold! Can’t believe Bono almost got caught up in that. What a wild moment!”

Bono Allegedly ‘Still Shudders’ At the Thought of the Awkward Diddy Moment

Meanwhile, a source close to Bono told Radar the awkward 2014 moment with Diddy still haunts him to this very day.

“Loads of fans are saying the obvious discomfort with Bono’s body language all those years ago is a sign he knew there was something not right with Diddy – to say the least,” the insider explained. “There’s no way he knew about the depths of his depravity or he would have spoken up, but there was no way Bono was letting him anywhere near him, even 10 years ago.”

The source then pointed out, “He still shudders at the thought of it.”

Other insiders are coming out as details about Diddy’s crimes continue to be revealed.

A source revealed that behind the scenes, Hollywood is in “panic mode” over what the case can bring to light.

“Executives, producers, and celebrities are all fearing what might come next,” the insider continued. “Because this scandal is bigger than Diddy.”

In the latest episode of his Hannibal Is Hungry YouTube series, investigator Hannibal Darby, shared his own thoughts about the case. “I believe that Diddy’s case is on the Jeffrey Epstein level,” Darby said. “This could unravel something much bigger and drag a lot of high-profile names with it.”



