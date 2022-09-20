Another ’80s Staple Is Currently Trending: Bomber Jackets

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

It’s time to welcome back another ‘80s trend into the mainstream. Maybe it’s the success of Top Gun: Maverick, or maybe that’s just a coincidence. Whatever the reason, bomber jackets have been all over the runways this season. And they’re a welcome sight for Gen X and anyone else who never stopped wearing them.

Along with other ’80s staples like cargo pants and mullet dresses, bomber jackets are stealing the show on runways and red carpets alike. And as we transition into fall, the bomber jacket is a wardrobe essential. They can be lightweight but warm enough for those cooler fall evenings.

We sifted through Amazon’s offerings so you don’t have to. Below you’ll find our top three favorite bomber jackets that are perfect to throw on with everything from jeans and a white tee to that summer dress you’re not ready to give up just yet.

If you want to relive your youth and go full-on ’80s, pair them with your favorite cargo pants and aviator sunglasses—we’d never stop you. Or throw one over straight-leg pants, Chelsea boots, and your favorite blouse.

Play with silhouettes and styles to find one that feels perfect for you.

This high-quality, sustainable bomber jacket has a sherpa-lined interior, making it perfectly cozy for colder nights. It’s available in extra small to extra large, and the slate green color goes with almost anything. The geometric quilting makes it a little more interesting than your average bomber.

One customer said, “Just received this jacket today. I love, love, love it. Great quality. Cozy lining. I wasn’t sure I should order this because I have so many jackets, but I’m glad I did!! This is going to be a favorite for a long time.”

Get a little bit rock n’ roll with this black version, or choose another of the 20 (!) colors Levi’s offers in this style. Whether you go for fuchsia, kumquat, placid blue, or something else, your fall season will be off to a warm and stylish start.

This plush bomber screams cozy, and the camel color will have you feeling ready for fall and all the festivities that come with it. It also comes in black, rosewood, and sidewalk. The light pink “cliff” color is currently sold out, so get your favorite hue before it’s gone too!

