Body Cam Footage of Comedian Rachel Jackson’s Arrest Released After Airport Tantrum

Police recently released body cam footage of a woman having a meltdown at a Nashville airport prior to her 2023 arrest. The woman has been identified as award-winning Scottish comedian, Rachel Jackson.

Videos by Suggest

According to LBC, Jackson had moved to Tennessee “for love” from the U.K., where she was a successful comedian. Jackson has starred in TV shows such as Still Game and Outlander. She was also nominated for Best New Comedian at the Scottish Variety Awards.

The video shows police responding to a call within the airport about a woman entering the Delta Airlines lounge without a pass. The Nashville police eventually find the woman, Jackson, in the lounge and attempt to have a conversation with her. The comedian refuses and repeatedly asks the officers to leave her alone despite their efforts.

In the video, Jackson also tells the officers that she’s been “traumatized” by the US police, but doesn’t elaborate beyond that. The officers eventually arrested the comedian for disorderly conduct.

Jackson was unable to make her flight to London and was instead taken off the premises and to a nearby jail. Throughout the whole process, Jackson continued to yell at police saying, “Get your hands off me!” and “I won’t go to jail.” The comedian was reportedly charged with disorderly conduct following her airport arrest.

Two years later, the Scottish comedian has announced a new comedy show that she’s written called American Horror Story. The show is apparently based on her wild U.S. airport experience.

The announcement was made via TikTok with Jackson describing the show as “all about the time award winning Scottish comedian Rachel Jackson moved to Tennessee for love but instead lost her mind.”