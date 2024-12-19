travelers-hit-each-other-with-wet-floor-signs-at-airport-in-wild-video

A group of travelers added more stress to others heading to different destinations when they started an all-out brawl in one of the terminals at Chicago O’Hare International Airport last week.

The incident happened at the famous Chicago airport on Thursday, Dec. 12, when three men, including one airport employee, teamed up against one man in the American Airlines Terminal Three. Footage of the brawl showed the men going after the individual used the airport’s wet floor signs.

The individual that the three men were going after was later seen lifting a metal stanchion and threatening the others. The move led to the other men to back off, putting an end to the fight.

Of course, the ordeal was caught on video and posted on X, formerly Twitter.

The New York Post reported that the Chicago Police Department eventually responded to the disturbance. However, officers did not make arrests, nor was a report generated.

It remains unclear if the employee worked for the airport or a vendor.

A Previous Chicago O’Hare Airport Brawl Led to Travelers Being Charged

This isn’t the first time that Chicago O’Hare Airport experienced travelers fighting in a terminal. In May 2023, two people were charged for causing a wild brawl near a Chicago O’Hare baggage claim.

Law enforcement told 5 Chicago at the time that a verbal dispute between three travelers escalated, leading to the brawl that resulted in a 24-year-old woman being punched by two other people.

Police further revealed that two people, an 18-year-old man and a 20-year-old female, were both charged with one misdemeanor count of battery. They were placed into custody following the brawl.

“Safety and security are always the top priorities of the Chicago Department of Aviation,” the operator of the airport told Fox32 Chicago. “We work closely with all of our federal partners present at O’Hare and Midway International Airports and the Chicago Police Department to ensure that everyone is safe when they are in our facilities.”

Fox News previously reported that the Federal Aviation Administration revealed there were 2,075 unruly passenger reports, 512 investigations initiated, 402 enforcement actions taken, and $7.5 million in fines levied in 2023 alone.

Fox News also cited the Atlanta Spirit Airlines brawl, which happened around the same time as the bagging claim incident. Police reports revealed that a woman claiming to be pregnant attacked a Spirit Airlines employee.

Que Maria Scott dealt with disorderly conduct charges for her actions against the Spirit Airlines employee.

“I didn’t do nothing to nobody,” Scott told officers while being placed in handcuffs. “You really just got me booked. It’s cool. I’m gonna remember your face in my head forever.”