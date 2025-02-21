Highly Active Volcano Erupting in Italy: Latest Update on Mount Etna’s Status

Mount Etna in Italy, one of the most active volcanoes in the world, has been erupting for several days and has drawn tourists from around the globe.

The surge of thousands of tourists, however, has created significant safety concerns, warns Salvo Cocina, head of Sicily’s Regional Civil Protection Agency.

According to Cocina, most tourists come well-prepared and are accompanied by experienced alpine and volcanology guides, he told CNN. However, “there is also a constant influx of thousands of people, wildly parking and hiking up the edge of narrow roads, blocking the circulation of rescue vehicles,” he told the outlet.

Some folks are even taking scenic ski trips next to the lava, as seen in a widely circulated video.

Meanwhile, on Monday, eight hikers attempting to climb the mountain without a guide became lost for several hours before being found by rescuers, according to Cocina. A day earlier, on Sunday, a 48-year-old man suffered a fractured foot after slipping on ice, he added.

He highlighted the crucial role of rescue workers, who rely on 4×4 ambulances and other off-road vehicles. Their support is essential for those working on the volcano and for guides leading visitors up the mountain.

“Blocking them has created a dangerous situation for everyone,” Cocina explained.

Mayor Issues Ordet to Restrict Access to Active Volcano

This week, the mayor of Adrano, near Mount Etna, also issued an order to restrict access to the lava front, per AL24 News. The mayor also used social media to remind tourists to follow safety rules and highlighted the importance of staying cautious.

The eruptive phase began on February 11. Videos and photos of bright orange lava flowing down the mountainside quickly went viral after being shared on social media by a group of hikers.

Catania’s airport temporarily diverted flights on Sunday and Monday due to ash clouds from the active volcano. Operations have since fully resumed. As the volcano remains active, the airport faces periodic closures several times a year.

Mount Etna, rising nearly 11,000 feet, holds the title of Europe’s tallest volcano. It is also recognized as the world’s most active stratovolcano.