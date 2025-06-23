26-Year-Old Hiker Still Needs Rescue After Being Trapped In Volcano For 3 Days

Rescue teams are still trying to save a 26-year-old hiker who has been trapped inside an active volcano in Indonesia for three days, according to PEOPLE. Brazilian tourist Juliana Marins fell off a cliff while hiking near the crater of Mount Rinjani. This was around 6:30 AM on Saturday, June 21, and rescuers are struggling to evacuate her.

Videos by Suggest

Brazilian Hiker Awaiting Rescue After Trapped In Volcano For 3 Days

The Gunung Rinjani National Park made a Facebook statement on Monday about the difficult incident. It announced it was continuing the evacuation process to save Marins who fell off the cliff around Cemara Nunggal.

“At 06.30 WITA, the victim was successfully observed using a drone, in a position stuck on a rock cliff at a depth of W500 meters and visually in a still state,” it wrote. “Two rescue personnel were lowered to reach the location of the victim and checked the second anchor making point at a depth of 350 meters.”

Despite using two helicopters to speed up the rescue operation, the “extreme terrain and dynamic weather” made rescuing Marins difficult. The bad weather conditions included dense fog, which made visibility risky.

“For safety, the rescue team was pulled back to safety,” it said. The Governor of NTB had a meeting with the group to discuss accelerating evacuation efforts.

Rescue Team Sending Fallen Hiker Food And Water While Awaiting Rescue

The BBC reported that rescuers could hear the hiker scream for help after her tumble. Later that day, though, rescuers couldn’t spot Marins after descending 300m (984ft) to where they thought she was. She also never responded when they called out for her.

According to drone footage obtained by TV Brasil EBC, they could see Marins alive. She was conscious and moving slightly while sitting on the gray soil of the active volcano.

The outlet also confirmed that the rescuers managed to supply her with food and water. Still, she resides there, and they have yet to evacuate her. Monday was when rescuers were able to find her again, but couldn’t continue rescue operations due to weather conditions.

Marins’ hiking group had difficulties hiking the day she fell, as Brazilian TV network Globo reported. One described the climb as “really hard” and “so cold.” Another recalled that Marins was at the rear of the group during the hike.

“It was really early, before sunrise, in bad visibility conditions with just a simple lantern to light up the terrain which was difficult and slippery,” said the hiker.