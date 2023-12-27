Bobbie Jean Carter Found Unresponsive in Bathroom of Tampa Home

New details have emerged about the sudden death of Bobbie Jean Carter on Saturday, December 23. Authorities reportedly found Carter unresponsive in the bathroom of her Tampa home.

The scene is eerily similar to her late brother Aaron Carter. Like Bobbie Jean, Aaron also passed away after being found in the bathroom. According to TMZ, The Hillsborough County sheriffs went to Bobbie Jean’s house on Saturday morning. They found Carter unresponsive and took her to the hospital, where she was later announced dead.

Carter had a few run-ins with the law in the past. Prior to her death, she was on probation for cocaine possession, according to the outlet. However, those close to Carter reported that she had not used any narcotics since getting out of prison. Likewise, police reportedly didn’t find any narcotics or other drug paraphernalia when visiting the residence.

While the police didn’t report any signs of foul play, they are investigating her death. Currently, the Medical Examiner’s Office is waiting on the results of a toxicology report.

Bobbie Jean Carter’s Passing Confirmed

Bobbie Jean’s mother Jane Carter confirmed her passing in a report to TMZ. She expressed shock by the sudden passing and said she needed time to grieve.

“I am in shock from learning of the sudden death of my daughter, Bobbie Jean; and I will need time to process the terrible reality of this happening for the third time,” she said. “When I am able to think clearly, I’ll release a fuller statement; but until then I would request to be left to grieve in private.”

Jane Carter has experienced much tragedy over the past decade. In 2012, her 25-year-old daughter died from an overdose. Last year on November 22, Aaron Carter passed away after an accidental drowning at the age of 34.

“[H]owever deeply a parent feels the loss of a child, the suffering of a young child at the loss of a parent must be much greater,” she continued. “So, I would ask the sympathetic to say a prayer for my precious eight-year-old granddaughter Bella, who previously lost her father and is now also left without her mother.”

Bobbie Jean’s sister Angel commented on her passing. “To my older sister Bobbie,” Angel wrote on Instagram. “You had a great sense of humor and a lively spirit. Growing up, I was your baby, and you were my best friend. Life wasn’t fair to you, that I know. Sometimes, it feels like you didn’t have a shot, no matter what.”