angel-carter-pays-tribute-to-sister-bobbie-jean-following-her-death-at-41

Following the news that Bobbie Jean Carter unexpectedly passed away at the age of 41, her younger sister, Angel Carter, is speaking out.

In a special tribute to her older sibling, featuring childhood pictures, Angel Carter reflected on Bobbie Jean’s great sense of humor and lively spirit. “Growing up, I was your baby, and you were my best friend,” she wrote. “Life wasn’t fair to you, that I know. Sometimes, it feels like you didn’t have a shot, no matter what.”

Angel then said experiencing innocence instead of being burdened by trauma, pain, and suffering is incredibly important for children. She then spoke about her other siblings, Leslie and Aaron, who also died young. “I know why Leslie, Aaron, and now you ended up in the circumstances that you did,” she continued. “I share that pain we experienced during our childhood and I’m sorry you didn’t have an opportunity for a better life.”

Angel Carter encouraged everyone to break down barriers and reduce stigmas. She also seeks a society where seeking mental health support is met with both understanding and encouragement. “This starts with our children, and creating healthy conversation within the home.”

Angel Carter concluded the post by adding that generational dysfunction stops now. “I love you BJ, you’re free now.”

The death of Bobbie Jean Carter comes a little over a year after Aaron Carter passed away at the age of 34. Leslie Carter died in January 2012 at 25 years old.

Bobbie Jean and Angel Carter’s Mother Jane Announced the Devastating News

Jane Carter, the mother of Bobbie Jean, Angel, Nick, Aaron, and Leslie Carter confirmed to TMZ about Bobbie Jean’s death.

“I am in shock from learning of the sudden death of my daughter, Bobbie Jean,” Jane stated. “And I will need time to process the terrible reality of this happening for the third time.”

“When I am able to think clearly, I’ll release a fuller statement,” she continued. “But until then I would request to be left to grieve in private.”

Jane further stated that however deeply a parent feels the loss of a child, the suffering of a young child at the loss of a parent must be greater. She is referring to her granddaughter, Bella. “So, I would ask the sympathetic to say a prayer for my precious eight year old granddaughter Bella, who previously lost her father and is now also left without her mother.”

The Carter family hasn’t released details about Bobbie Jean’s death, other than she passed away on Saturday, Dec. 24.