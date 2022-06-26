Watch Bob Barker Left Speechless By Struggling ‘Price Is Right’ Contestant

Many people dream about getting the chance to compete on their favorite game shows, coming up with plans on how they would win the game and take home the big prize. However, a video of one The Price Is Right contestant shows that not everyone is prepared for the opportunity.

Joy’s Distracted Performance During ‘Ten Chances’

The show’s host, Bob Barker, calls a woman named Joy up the front, and she seems excited to participate. He shows her the prizes, as the studio audience cheers. Barker then brings Joy over to a board to play “Ten Chances.”

In “Ten Chances,” the contestant is given three numbers; in Joy’s case, it was 8, 5, and 0. She then needed to use two of those numbers to guess the price of the item. She writes 50, but Barker tells her to try again. As the name of the game suggests, she has ten chances to get the price of the three items correct.

Joy writes 58, then gets it right with 80, which wins her a new toaster. At this point, she has seven chances left. She is then given four numbers—3, 0, 8, and 5—and needs to use three of them to guess the price of a set of luggage.

The contestant writes 850, then 853, but immediately scribbles it out. As she hesitates, Barker says, “Go, Joy, go, you’ll lose your turn.” Joy tries 805, then 583. On chance number seven, she gets it right with 580.

Barker Snaps ‘You Can’t Do That!’

This leaves her with three chances to win a new car. Joy is given the numbers 3, 1, 0, 2, and 9, and needs to guess the price using all five of the numbers shown. Joy writes 19, but then hesitates. Barker, getting impatient, says, “Nineteen thousand what, Joy?”

She then writes another one, but scribbles it out because, as Barker points out, “You used the one twice. You can’t do that.” Joy adds a 30 to the 19, but then scribbles it out. Instead of writing a new number, she just rewrites 1,930 on the card — only using four of the five numbers.

“Five numbers,” Barker reminds her. Joy then tacks the 2 onto the end, making it 19,302. It’s not the correct answer, and you can hear Barker start to get frustrated with the contestant as he says, “Come on, now, let’s go! You’re going to lose your turn if you don’t write.”

Bizarre Twists

Bizarrely, Joy continues to use the one more than once, using guess number eight to write 19, 213. She continues to go back and forth from thirteen thousand to nineteen thousand, and uses the one more than once on each of her corrections.

“You’ve used the one twice, Joy!” Barker snaps, pointing at the card. “What do you want to write? You want to write nineteen thousand? Write it down.” He then walks her through the rest of the numbers she can use. Her guess is incorrect, and she’s on her final chance to win the car.

In another strange twist, Joy wins the car on her last guess: 21, 390. Barker, apparently fed up with the scatterbrained Joy, sits down on the edge of the stage, mouthing “Unbelievable. I can’t believe it,” as the audience cheers. Joy’s distracted work on The Price Is Right shows wannabe game show contestants that even the worst performances can earn you the big prizes!

