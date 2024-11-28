Suggest

Bluey Balloon Pops During Inflation Prior to Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

CultureCelebs
By Craig Garrett
November 28, 2024 | 8:05 a.m. CST
Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy's, Inc.

If you have small children, you may need them to leave the room before reading this… Ladies and gentlemen…Bluey popped.

It’s all true.

Unfortunately, while inflating the balloons for Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, the balloon of Bluey, the beloved children’s cartoon character, popped.

And so, a nation turns its lonely eyes skyward. How could this happen?!

On Wednesday afternoon, spectators gathered along Central Park West to watch the balloons being inflated when a “loud noise” and a “gust of air” startled them shortly after 2 p.m. The source was quickly identified—a section of the Bluey balloon had popped, leaving a sizable hole in one of her paws and causing it to deflate, per NBC New York.

Of course, Bluey is a popular Australian series that has won over young audiences. Created by Joe Brumm and inspired by his family experiences, the show premiered in 2018. It follows Bluey, a lively female Blue Heeler puppy, her younger sister Bingo, and their parents, Chilli and Bandit.

The cherished character was slated to join 22 giant balloons, 34 floats, and seven wheeled “balloonicles” in today’s annual parade.

However, it seems young fans will be devastated.

Bluey Ballon-Gate: An Update on the Devastating News

Hold on… what’s that? It seems volunteers and workers are doing their best to get Bluey patched up.

NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell himself weighed in on the harrowing situation.

“Hey all, the balloons are ready and I’m glad to report that Bluey is recovering!” Chief Chell declared on X last night. “Bluey is going to play like a champion tomorrow,” he added.

Later in the evening, footage was released of Bluey inflated in all of her huggable glory. She is expected to take flight in the parade, after all!

In the adorable footage below, a young fan can be seen in awe of the repaired Bluey ballon.

And yes, Bluey fans of all ages rejoiced.

“Oh, Thank God! It’s the only reason I watch the parade!” one X user exclaimed. “Bluey has been saved. The children will be happy,” another person reasoned.

Meanwhile, one serious Bluey fan seemed to issue an ominous warning to Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade organizers.

“They need to be more careful with her,” they cautioned…