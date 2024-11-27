How to Watch the 2024 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade for Free

The holiday season has officially begun. Thanksgiving marks one of the first chances to get in the festive spirit, and there’s no better way to do that than by tuning into the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Anyone with an antenna can watch the parade on Nov. 28, as it will air on NBC at 8:30 a.m. in all time zones. An encore telecast will air at 2 p.m. ET/PT.

Those who do watch the show, which will be hosted by Today‘s Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, and Al Roker, can expect a wide array of performances and floats.

“The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is a beloved tradition that marks the beginning of the holiday season for millions of live spectators and viewers across the country,” Will Coss, Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade executive producer, said in a press release. “A dedicated team of artisans and production experts at Macy’s Studios work year-round to bring this experience to life.”

He added, “This year’s 98th Macy’s Parade will create awe with unforgettable character balloons, one-of-a-kind floats and the world-class entertainment only Macy’s can deliver.”

Who Will Make Appearances During the Parade?

After Alison Brie cuts the ribbon to start the parade, fans will get to see 17 character balloons, 22 floats, 15 heritage and novelty balloons, more than 700 clowns, 11 marching bands, 10 performance groups, and music’s biggest stars. It’ll all conclude with the man everyone’s eager to see—Santa Claus.

Stars including Dan + Shay, Jimmy Fallon & The Roots, Ariana Madix, Idina Menzel will be among the biggest names at the event. People will also get a taste of Broadway during the festivities, with performances from the casts of Death Becomes Her, Hell’s Kitchen, and The Outsiders.

Of course, the Radio City Rockettes will also be a part of the show. Marching bands and performance groups from across the country will likewise perform on the parade route.