Donnie Wahlberg Reveals Another ‘Blue Bloods’ Star is Set to Appear on ‘Boston Blue’

A Blue Bloods fan favorite is trading New York for Boston, according to Boston Blue star Donnie Wahlberg.

Indeed, per TV Insider, Len Cariou will reprise his Blue Bloods role as Henry Reagan in an upcoming episode of Boston Blue.

Lead star Wahlberg revealed the news during a Television Critics Association panel last week. Cariou’s episode, the 13th of the season, will air in April.

He will be the third guest star from Blue Bloods to appear. Bridget Moynahan reprised her role as Erin Reagan in the series premiere and is set to return later this season. Meanwhile, Marisa Ramirez has been recurring as Maria Baez, navigating her long-distance relationship with Danny.

Donnie Wahlberg and Len Cariou at PaleyFest 2024. (Photo by Gary Gershoff/Getty Images)

Cariou portrayed retired Commissioner Henry Reagan for all 14 seasons of Blue Bloods. It’s unclear what will bring Henry to Boston, but more information will likely be released in the coming weeks. Regardless of the reason, fans will undoubtedly be pleased to see the 86-year-old actor again, more than a year after Blue Bloods ended.

Will Tom Selleck Ever Appear on ‘Boston Blue’?

It seems likely that more Blue Bloods appearances could be heading to Boston Blue. Of course, fans can’t help but wonder about Tom Selleck… will the legendary Frank Reagan make the move? When asked last fall about the possibility, Selleck told Hour Detroit, “I don’t know if I would do Boston Blue.” The 81-year-old added, “That’s another show. I think it’s partly my lot in my life to make sure Blue Bloods has its place in television history, but I don’t think it’s my lot in life to keep playing Frank Reagan.”

Tom Selleck as Frank Reagan on ‘Blue Bloods.’ (Photo by Michael Parmelee/CBS via Getty Images)

That said, the beloved Magnum, P.I. icon will have plenty of chances to hop on board Boston Blue in the future. Even if no other Blue Bloods stars return in the remaining Season 1 episodes, there will be ample opportunity. Boston Blue has already secured an early renewal for Season 2, slated for the 2026-2027 schedule.

