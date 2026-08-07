Longtime Madonna Collaborator Dies at 69: RIP to William Orbit

William Orbit, the Grammy-winning producer behind Madonna’s Ray of Light and collaborations with artists like U2 and Britney Spears, has passed away.

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His family announced his death in an Instagram statement posted today (Aug. 7), confirming that Orbit passed on July 23. Orbit’s cause of death was not given.

“It is with profound sadness that the family and friends of William Orbit announce that William passed away at home on 23rd July 2026,” his family wrote in the statement. “We are deeply saddened by his passing. He will be greatly missed by us and by so many whose lives he touched through his music, friendship and kindness. We kindly ask that the privacy of William’s family and close friends is respected during this difficult time.”

Born William Wainwright in north London in 1956, Orbit left school at 16 and, according to Pitchfork, spent time living in a squat house before finding his footing in the music world. He formed his first band, the ambient electronic trio Torch Song, in 1980 alongside Laurie Mayer and Grant Gilbert.

Orbit soon began working as a producer in addition to his work as a musician. His growing reputation eventually led to him being hired to compose the soundtrack for the 1986 hockey film Youngblood, starring Rob Lowe and Patrick Swayze.

William Orbit Began Collaborating with Madonna in the Early ’90s

Orbit and Madonna first connected in the early ’90s, when he remixed her singles “Erotica” and “Justify My Love.” Madonna brought him on to produce her 1998 album Ray of Light. Merging trip-hop beats with techno influences, the album became one of Madonna’s most acclaimed records, taking home three Grammy Awards.

William Orbit in 2025. (Photo by Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

The following year, Orbit produced Blur’s critically acclaimed album 13. He went on to collaborate with artists like Britney Spears, Pink, and No Doubt. He also produced two new tracks for U2’s compilation album The Best of 1990-2000, including “Electrical Storm.”

Meanwhile, music artists and fans look to the comments section of the announcement of Orbit’s death to pay tribute to the influential producer.

“Rest in peace, my friend. You were a trailblazer and a gentleman. We owe you a debt of gratitude,” Fatboy Slim wrote. “Thank you for so many magnificent productions that touch our souls. You will live forever in our hearts,” a fan added.

William Orbit was 69.