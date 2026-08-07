kristin-cavallari-stuns-in-bold-swim-outfits-during-lavish-spanish-getaway

Reality TV personality Kristin Cavallari is clearly making the most of the dog days of summer, flaunting her bikini body during a lavish getaway.

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Earlier this week, the stunning 39-year-old divorced mom of three set the temperature rising on Instagram with a smoldering post aboard a sun-drenched boat alongside her longtime friend and celebrity hairstylist Justin Anderson. She flashed a confident smile in a sleek black triangle bikini, with Anderson leaning in close beside her. Dramatic rocky cliffs and shimmering crystal-clear blue waters provided the perfect backdrop as the duo soaked up the Mediterranean sun in style.

Another snapshot captured the blonde stunner posing barefoot on a sun-soaked dock, the shimmering water stretching out behind her. Wearing a flirty blue floral bikini top and an LA Dodgers ball cap, her impossibly toned abs stealing the spotlight. Meanwhile, a white crochet mini skirt highlighted her toned legs for days.

Images via Kristin Cavallari/Instagram

“Bitches love a summa,” the former reality personality captioned the photo dump.

Kristin Cavallari Returns to Share More Bikini Snapshots

Not content with just one jaw-dropping appearance this week, Cavallari returned yesterday (Aug. 6) to treat her 4.9 million Instagram followers to more sun-soaked highlights from her Mallorca, Spain getaway. Of course, there were more bikinis to show off.

Along with shots of fancy bowls of pasta, scenic city streets, and a product placement or two, the Laguna Beach alum once again flaunted her toned figure. In one mirror selfie, she showed off her incredible abs and curves in a string black bikini, her blonde locks cascading over one shoulder. She topped off the look with chunky gold bracelets and a layered series of necklaces.

Another shot showed Cavallari standing on a boat, gazing out at the sea with her back to the camera. Her toned shoulders and enviable curves took center stage, clad in a chic red polka-dot bikini, as she playfully ran her fingers through her sun-kissed, wind-swept hair.

Images via Kristin Cavallari/Instagram

“Mallorca…like everybody else on your feed,’ she wrote alongside the fun snaps.

Hey, bikini season isn’t over just yet (and for someone like Kristin Cavallari, does it ever end?). Fans can surely look forward to more summer fun from the blonde beauty.