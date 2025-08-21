‘Blue Bloods’ Fan Favorite and Family Involved in Car Crash, 2 Hospitalized

A Blue Bloods fan favorite and their family were in a serious car crash that left two people hospitalized.

According to TMZ, Dylan Walsh, who appeared as Mayor Peter Chase on Blue Bloods from 2019 to 2024, was traveling in New Jersey with some family members on Aug. 17 when the car crash occurred.

Rumson Police Department officials said Walsh’s vehicle, a 2022 Ford Explorer, was traveling northbound when it suddenly veered into the southbound lane. The car then struck a utility pole but continued moving until it collided with another utility pole.

Law enforcement further reported that following the accident, two of the five people in the vehicle were transported to a nearby facility after complaining about pain. Further details, including who was driving the car at the time of the crash, remain unknown.

In a statement to TMZ, the Blue Blood actor’s rep shared more details about the car crash.

“Over the weekend, Dylan Walsh and his family were involved in a car accident in Rumson,” the statement reads. “Thankfully, everyone is safe and has since returned home. The family is deeply grateful for the swift response of the Rumson Police, Fire Department, and EMS, as well as the staff at Riverview Medical Center for their care.”

The rep further added, “They would also like to extend a special thank-you to the management and staff of The River Point Inn for their support in the immediate aftermath.”

The Car Crash Occurred A Little Over A Month After the Actor’s ‘Nip/Tuck’ Co-Star Julian McMahon Passed Away

The Blue Bloods fan favorite’s car crash occurred nearly two months after his late Nip/Tuck co-star, Julian McMahon, passed away following a battle with cancer.

The duo starred in the FX series for six seasons from 2003 to 2010. In a statement to the New York Post, Walsh shared a special tribute to the late actor.

“Dear Jules, I know you like to flout the boundaries, but this time you’ve gone too far,” Walsh stated. “Let’s meet at the Biltmore, have a martini, and we’ll talk this through.”

He then said, “We’ll laugh hard, the valet will bring up your Hummer, and right behind my hatchback with car seats and bird s–t on the window. We’ve laughed at this too many times. Now it’s just us. You’ll kiss me on the cheek and say, ‘Bye, Dyl.’ Goodbye, Jules.”

Walsh also told Deadline that he was stunned about the news, noting his heart went out to McMahon’s wife, Kelly, and his daughter, Maddy. “Jules! I know you’d want me to say something to make you smile — all the inside jokes,” Walsh said. “All those years you had my back, and my god, we laughed. My heart is with you. Rest in peace.”