Julian McMahon Dead at 56, Cause of Death Released

Julian McMahon, known for roles in Nip/Tuck, Charmed, and playing Doctor Doom in the 2000s Fantastic Four movies, has died.

According to Deadline, the actor passed away on Wednesday in Clearwater, Florida, following a private battle with an unspecified cancer. He was 56 years old.

“With an open heart, I wish to share with the world that my beloved husband, Julian McMahon, died peacefully this week after a valiant effort to overcome cancer,” McMahon’s wife, Kelly McMahon, told Deadline in a statement.

“Julian loved life,” she added. “He loved his family [and] his friends. He loved his work, and he loved his fans. His deepest wish was to bring joy into as many lives as possible. We ask for support during this time to allow our family to grieve in privacy. And we wish for all of those to whom Julian brought joy to continue to find joy in life. We are grateful for the memories.”

Julian McMahon has sadly passed away at the age of 56. pic.twitter.com/jwK3nETwZQ — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 4, 2025

Julian McMahon, born July 27, 1968, in Sydney, Australia, is the son of former Australian Prime Minister Billy McMahon. He began as a model before transitioning to acting, starring in the Australian soaps The Power, the Passion, and Home and Away. He made his film debut in Wet and Wild Summer! in 1992 and later moved to Hollywood, starting his American career with a role on the daytime soap Another World.

Per his IMDb profile, after his stint on Another World in 1993, McMahon became a series regular on the crime drama Profiler for four seasons. He later became a fan favorite as Cole Turner in the supernatural drama Charmed for three seasons.

Rest in peace Julian McMahon and Shannon Doherty. #Charmed pic.twitter.com/68aKs4GKap — Kaily 🌜🌞 (@BadWolfKaily) July 4, 2025

McMahon got his first lead role in the TV series Nip/Tuck, created by American Horror Story mastermind Ryan Murphy. The hit plastic surgery drama aired on FX for six seasons, earning him a Golden Globe nomination for his role as Dr. Christian Troy.

Nip/Tuck established McMahon as a TV leading man, a status he carried into CBS’s FBI: Most Wanted. For three seasons, he played Jess LaCroix, the determined leader of the FBI’s Most Wanted Unit, before departing in March 2022.

Julian McMahon Lands His Signature Film Role

In the world of film, McMahon is best recognized for his portrayal of Dr. Doom in Tim Story’s Fantastic Four franchise, appearing in both the 2005 original Fantastic Four and its 2007 sequel, Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer. He later returned to the Marvel universe in a new role as a series regular on Hulu’s Marvel’s Runaways.

Julian McMahon alongside his ‘Fantastic Four’ co-stars, Ioan Gruffudd, Chris Evans, Jessica Alba, and Michael Chiklis (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage)

McMahon’s film credits also include Premonition, RED and The Surfer with Nicolas Cage.

McMahon’s final role was on Netflix’s murder mystery series The Residence, where he played the Australian Prime Minister.

Julian McMahon is survived by his wife and daughter, Madison “Maddy” McMahon.