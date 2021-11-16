Blake Shelton Following In Gwen Stefani’s Footsteps With Vegas Residency? Crooner Hints He Might Be

Country star Blake Shelton might be taking a page out of wife Gwen Stefani’s book and heading to Las Vegas. The singer recently revealed plans to open a new location of his restaurant and bar, Ole Red, in Sin City. This could be the largest Ole Red entertainment complex to date.

Shelton Wants To Bring Country Music To Vegas

Ole Red Las Vegas is a $30 million development that will include four stories of restaurants, entertainment venues, and a rooftop bar. The complex is set to open in 2023.

“I don’t think that people are going to be dying to get in there just to hear some country music, especially when you come to Vegas,” Shelton said about the plans. “You want to see all kinds of things, but at some point, I think it can be a little overwhelming and tiring. Maybe you just want to have one of your nights in Vegas to just chill out, have a drink and listen to some country music? To have it there so accessible and right there in the middle of everything, it’s just going to be perfect.”

The singer also teased a potential residency. He said that he’s been interested in the idea ever since Garth Brooks did his one-man show, but never had time to pursue it, due to his busy shooting schedule for The Voice. However, the show is transitioning from two seasons a year, to one, giving Shelton the chance to explore other interests.

Shelton: ‘There’s A Good Chance’ Residency Will Happen

“I’ve been going to Las Vegas for 20 years now, and the one thing that I’ve noticed, and people talk about, is there’s not enough country music venues,” Shelton told People. “There’s especially nothing right down in the midst of the strip and in the center of everything.”

The God’s Country singer hasn’t signed any contracts yet but says he has received offers for his own Vegas show. Shelton is seriously considering the idea, saying, “I always meant to do something like [Brooks’ Vegas show]. It’s just my career hasn’t had the window of time to do it up until now. I definitely think that there’s a good chance of me doing something like that.”