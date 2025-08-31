Blake Lively Has Not Reached Out to Taylor Swift About Her Engagement to Travis Kelce, Source Claims

Seemingly proving the fallout rumors to be true, Blake Lively has reportedly not reached out to her former close friend Taylor Swift about her engagement to Travis Kelce.

Videos by Suggest

While speaking to the Daily Mail after the engagement news broke, a source close to the It Ends With Us actress confirmed that she hasn’t reached out to Swift and isn’t going to.

“This isn’t the time,” the insider claimed. “What would be the point of reaching out now? It really makes no sense. [Lively] has bigger fish to fry.”

The source further stated that Blake Lively doesn’t talk to Taylor Swift at all after the subpoena drama during the legal battle against Justin Baldoni.

In May, Baldoni’s legal team accused Lively’s attorney of threatening to release text messages from Swift if the pop icon didn’t publicly announce her loyalty to the actress.

Although Lively’s attorney denied the allegations, Baldoni’s legal team stated the source was someone who is “highly likely to have reliable information.”

Days later, it was announced that Swift was no longer being subpoenaed in the case.

Fast forwarding to late August, Lively doesn’t seem to have any interest in repairing her relationship with Swift. The insider told the Daily Mail that the actress doesn’t talk about Swift. She also doesn’t find it helpful to think about what “could have been.”

“This is something that we would’ve talked about in the past, like what was going to happen, if she was going to be in the wedding, what that would look like. All of that. But now, it’s just silence,” the insider continued. “There’s no ‘will she or won’t she’ about Blake being in the wedding, because she just won’t. She knows that, and I don’t think she particularly wants to talk about that.”

Blake Lively Is More Focused on Her Legal Battle With Justin Baldoni

Meanwhile, Blake Lively is apparently more concerned about the Justin Baldoni case than she is about Taylor Swift.

The insider said that Lively isn’t “sitting home obsessing” about Swift getting engaged. “She’s got her own life to focus on,” they noted.

On the same day that Swift’s engagement was announced, sealed court documents revealed Lively claimed during a recent deposition that an alleged “smear campaign” by Baldoni left hr “terrified” for her life.

Baldoni consistently denies being part of any smear campaign against Lively. He also denies ever sexually harassing her on the It Ends With Us set.