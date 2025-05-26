taylor-swift-is-no-longer-being-subpoenaed-in-the-blake-lively-vs-justin-baldoni-legal-battle

Weeks after Taylor Swift was subpoenaed in the legal battle between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni, the pop icon is no longer involved in the situation.

Lively’s spokesperson confirmed the news to Entertainment Weekly, pointing out they were “pleased” with the reversal.

“We supported the efforts of Taylor’s team to quash these inappropriate subpoenas directed to her counsel,” the spokesperson stated. “And we will continue to stand up for any third party who is unjustly harassed or threatened in the process.”

Lively’s spokesperson also called out Baldoni’s legal team and publicist, Melissa Nathan, for trying to place Swift “at the center of this case since day one.”

“Faced with having to justify themselves in federal court, they folded,” the spokesperson continued. “At some point, they will run out of distractions from the actual claims of sexual harassment and retaliation they are facing.”

The high-profile legal battle began when Lively sued Baldoni in late 2024. She alleged he had sexually harassed her on the set of their 2024 film It Ends With Us. She also claimed he orchestrated a coordinated effort to damage her reputation during the film’s promotion.

Baldoni has denied these allegations and has countersued Lively for defamation.

Baldoni claimed that Lively had used her friend with Swift as leverage to rewrite the It Ends With Us script. He also alleged that Lively invited her husband, Ryan Reynolds, and Swift to intimidate him during a meeting. He said Lively referred to Reynolds and Swift as her “dragons.” She then allegedly called herself the “mother of dragons.”

A Taylor Swift Rep Previously Slammed the Baldoni vs Lively Subpoena as Being ‘Tabloid Clickbait’

Just after Taylor Swift was served with the subpoena, the singer’s rep issued a statement about the situation. They called the subpoena a “tabloid clickbait.”

“Taylor Swift never set foot on the set of this movie,” the rep confirmed. “She was not involved in any casting or creative decisions, she did not score the film, she never saw an edit or made any notes on the film, and she did not even see It Ends With Us until weeks after its public release.”

The rep noted that Swift was touring when the film hit theaters last summer.

“The connection Taylor had to this film was permitting the use of one song, ‘My Tears Ricochet,'” the rep continued. “Given that her involvement was licensing a song for the film, which 19 other artists also did, this document subpoena is designed to. use Taylor Swift’s name as a public interest by creating tabloid clickbail instead of causing on the facts of the facts of the case.”

Lively and Baldoni will face each other in court next March.