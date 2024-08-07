Blake Lively Stuns in Britney Spears’ Iconic 2002 Versace Dress: ‘A Forever Britney Stan’

Paying homage to the Princess of Pop, Blake Lively stunned in Britney Spears’ iconic 2002 Versace dress during the premiere of her highly anticipated film It Ends With Us.

The “Hit Me Baby One More Time” hitmaker was spotted wearing the beautiful dress while modeling on the runway for Versace’s spring/summer women’s 2003 collection in Milan, Italy. Lively donned the beautiful multicolored gown while wearing sparkling heels.

britney spears in 2002 blake lively in 2024 pic.twitter.com/uyBPt03mCb — 2000s (@PopCulture2000s) August 7, 2024

Along with wearing the dress, Blake Lively posted a special tribute to Britney Spears in her Instagram Stories. With Spears’ hit song “Everytime” playing in the background, the post featured the actress wearing the dress reads.

Lively referred to Spears as “the ultimate queen who made us all want to sparkle and write and share our stories.”

“Britney, we millennials all have a story of a moment, or years that you made us want to shine and inspire awe, with strength, and joy and immensely hard work,” Blake Lively wrote, addressing Spears. “Thank you for your example and your contribution to women telling their stories.”

She then shared her excitement for Britney Spears’ upcoming biopic by adding, “So excited about your biopic and all you have to come.”

The biopic was recently announced, with Wicked director Jon M Chu leaving the project, with Marc Platt producing. It will be on Spears’ 2023 memoir, Woman in Me. Spears also shared the news on X, revealing she is involved in the project.

“Excited to share with my fans that I’ve been working on a secret project with #MarcPlatt. He’s always made my favorite movies… stay tuned.”

Spears has yet to speak out about Lively’s sweet tribute.

Blake Lively Says Britney Spears ‘Meant So Much’ to Her

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the It Ends With Us premiere, Blake Lively gushed about how much Britney Spears meant to her.

“I mean, for so many reasons. Britney has meant so much to me,” Lively explained. “ To see a woman who works so hard, As a millennial girl, Britney was the ultimate reason you want to sparkle and shine and be your most vibrant self.”

Blake Lively wears Britney Spears’ iconic Versace dress from 2002 at ‘It Ends With Us’ premiere:



“Britney Spears has meant so much to me forever. I'm a forever Britney stan.” pic.twitter.com/uPR37IRn3O — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 7, 2024

Blake Lively then spoke about how she managed to find Britney Spears’ Versace dress. “I couldn’t believe I found it,” she shared. “This dress should be in the Met.”

Joining Blake Lively for the exciting event was her husband Ryan Reynolds. The duo share four children together. Hugh Jackson also appeared with the couple.

Although she was a “mystery cameo,” Lively appeared in Deadpool & Wolverine alongside Reynolds and Jackman. The film premiered late last month and has achieved $852.1 million at the box office.