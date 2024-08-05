Britney Spears Biopic Based on ‘Woman in Me’ Memoir in the Works

A biopic based on Britney Spears’ explosive 2023 memoir Woman in Me is reportedly now in the works, with Wicked’s Jon M Chu set to direct.

According to Page Six, Universal Picture has obtained the rights to the memoir after a “fierce, months-long auction.” Chu will be directing the film and Legally Blonde and La La Land producer, Marc Platt, will be producing.

Britney Spears appeared to tease the project last week by telling her followers on X, “Excited to share with my fans that I’ve been working on a secret project with #MarcPlatt. He’s always made my favorite movies… stay tuned.”

Excited to share with my fans that I've been working on a secret project with #MarcPlatt. He’s always made my favorite movies … stay tuned 🌹🎥 — Britney Spears 🌹🚀 (@britneyspears) August 1, 2024

A source also told Page Six the biopic rights deal does include the rights of Spears’ music catalog as well. She is also going to be involved in the project.

The casting has yet to be announced.

According to Ankler newsletter, others involved in the auction to secure Britney Spears’ Woman in Me rights included Warner Bros., Sony, Fox, Disney, and Netflix. Page Six also previously reported that Brad Pitt and Reese Witherspoon were among the well-known celebrities ready to produce the biopic.

Britney Spears’ Woman in Me made its debut in Oct. 2023 and sold more than 2.5 million copies in the U.S. In the memoir, Spears opens up about the ups and downs of her life so far. This included details about her music career, romantic relationships, and 13-year conservatorship. Actress Michelle Williams narrated the audiobook for Spears.

Spears also made headlines following the book’s release for opening up about the secret abortion she had done while she was in a relationship with ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake.

Britney Spears Previously Said She Went Through Therapy to Write Her 2023 Memoir

Following the release of Woman in Me, Britney Spears opened up about the struggles she endured while writing the book.

“I worked my ass off for this book,” Spears stated at the time. “I had a lot of therapy to get this book done. So you guys better like it. And if you don’t like it, that’s fine too.”

The book is described as “a brave and astonishingly moving story about freedom, fame, motherhood, survival, faith, and hope.”

“Britney’s compelling testimony in open court shook the world, changed laws, and showed her inspiring strength and bravery,” Jennifer Bergstrom, senior vice president of Gallery Books, stated in a press release. “I have no doubt her memoir will have a similar impact — and will be the publishing event of the year. We couldn’t be more proud to help her share her story at last.”