black-hawk-pilots-involved-in-dc-crash-identified

Days after the tragic Washington, DC midair collision claimed the lives of 67 people, details about the Black Hawk helicopter pilots had been released.

Two of the three pilots were identified hours after the tragic accident occurred. The wife of Chief Warrant Officer 2 Andrew Eaves, Carrie Eaves, confirmed he was one of the pilots onboard the Black Hawk helicopter.

“I am sure by now all of you have heard the news of the tragedy that has occurred in DC,” Carrie wrote in a Facebook post. “My husband was one of the pilots in the Blackhawk. We ask that you pray for our family and friends and for all the other families that are suffering today. We ask for peace while we grieve.”

The Black Hawk helicopter’s crew chief was identified as Ryan O’Hara. According to Fox News, O’Hara had 1,000 flying hours, which is considered “very experienced.”

Fox News later confirmed that the co-pilot was Rebecca M. Lobach. Her identity was initially withheld following the crash due to unsubstantiated accusations that diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) was a factor in the deadly midair accident.

The U.S. Army stated that Lobach served as an aviation officer in the Army since July 2019. She had around 500 hours of flying time in the Black Hawk.

The Black Hawk helicopter collided with American Eagle Flight 5342 at Reagan National Airport outside of DC around 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 29. The commercial airliner, heading to DC from Witcha, Kansas, had a group of ice skaters onboard.

After the collision, both aircraft crashed into the nearby Potomac River.

Ryan O’Hara’s Father Speaks Out, Says the Crew Chief ‘Trusted Pilots With His Life’

Speaking to CBS News, Gary O’Hara, the father of U.S. Army Black Hawk pilot Ryan O’Hara, stated that his son trusted his fellow pilots with his life.

Gary also revealed that he and his wife watched on television as Ryan’s body was recovered from the DC midair-collision crash site.

“It’s very touching to see the other soldiers saluting as they take him out with a draped flag over it,” Gary then said. “But to sit there and think that that’s my little boy — it’s crushing.”

Gary also discussed the DEI allegations. He pointed out that any attempts to blame DEI only added to his family’s grief. He then said that no one in the Army lands a spot on a Black Hawk helicopter without being qualified.

“You have to earn your spot to be moved into the ladder to be put into that helicopter. They don’t just give it to you. You earn it,” he further explained. “And you know, all of those soldiers that protect us, they earn their stripes every single day.”