Billy Ray Cyrus Says He Was ‘Physically’ Abused by Wife Firerose Amid Divorce Drama

Divorce tension continues to increase as Billy Ray Cyrus reveals he was abused by his wife of seven months, Firerose.

In a new complaint obtained by PEOPLE, Cyrus stated he was physically, verbally, and emotionally abused by his estranged wife. This claim surfaced just after Firerose accused the country crooner of domestic abuse.

In her complaint, Firerose’s attorneys stated, “Wife was the victim of extreme verbal, emotional, and psychological abuse. Wife was subjected to Husband’s persistent drug use accompanied with the consumption of marijuana which made Husband unpredictable and volatile towards Wife.”

Firerose further claimed that Cyrus would be verbally abusive towards her. When Wife would attempt to voice certain concerns, Husband would often call her a ‘selfish f—ing b—’ and continually alleged that she was using him.”

Calling Firerose’s claims “mind-boggling,” Billy Ray Cyrus’ complaint stated, “While the Plaintiff would acknowledge that he was certainly vocal, frustrated and angry with the Defendant in May 2024, it is the Plaintiff who, in fact, has been abused. Not only verbally and emotionally by the Defendant, but PHYSICALLY abused by Defendant.”

Cyrus’ manager, Scott Adkin, shared in an affidavit that he witnessed the abuse towards his client firsthand.

Billy Ray Cyrus continued to deny Firerose’s allegations and shared she had left him a note stating she was “so sorry” when she vacated his home last month. “Please give me a chance to make this right,” the note reads. “I can explain everything but I need you on my side.”

Billy Ray Cyrus Claims Firerose Threatened to End His Career If He Tried to Divorce Her

Along with addressing the abuse allegations, Billy Ray Cyrus claims in his complaint that Firerose had threatened to end his music career if he attempted to divorce her.

The threat was notably made when Cyrus questioned Firerose about her last name, which was a name he had never heard before.

Firerose allegedly threatened she would ruin Cyrus’ career. She said she would by stating he asked for a divorce after finding out she needed a double mastectomy.

Cyrus pointed out that Firerose had known about being a carrier for the BRCA 1 gene mutation for years. This mutation could lead to breast cancer. However, he wasn’t made aware of the health issue until they were married.

PEOPLE reports that an unnamed rep for Firerose stated the only people Cyrus’ “false claims” are those on his payroll. “The audacity to question a BRCA-positive women’s decision to undergo a preventative surgery [shows the] cruel manipulation [Firerose was subjected to by Cyrus].”

Firerose did claim that Billy Ray Cyrus filed for divorce on May 23, which was one day before her surgery. She also said she was “ambushed” with the divorce papers as she was preparing for the procedure.

Billy Ray Cyrus filed for divorce citing irreconcilable differences and inappropriate marital conduct. He also asked for an annulment due to fraud.