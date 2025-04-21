billy-ray-cyrus-kisses-beloved-actress-while-seemingly-revealing-their-relationship

Months after ending his short-lived marriage to Firerose, Billy Ray Cyrus hard launches his new relationship with Elizabeth Hurley.

Videos by Suggest

In a post on Instagram, Cyrus was seen kissing Hurley on the cheek as he wore Easter bunny ears while they stood by a fence. “Happy Easter,” the English actress declared in the caption.

Photo by Elizabeth Hurley/Instagram

The new romance was met with both excitement and criticism. Elizabeth’s son, Damian, who is from her relationship with Steve Bing, posted celebration and heart emojis as his reaction.

Meanwhile, Elizabeth’s followers shared their own thoughts.

“Awe! Billy Ray Bunny!” one follower wrote. “Happy Easter!”

Another wrote, “Mystery bunny.”

A fellow follower then stated, “Oh. Who else totally did not have this one on their 2025 bingo card?”

Hurley previously dated Hugh Grant from 1987 to 2000. She went on to have a “non-exclusive” relationship with Bing in 2001, and she gave birth to Damian in 2002. She married indian businessman Arun Nayar in 2007, but they divorced in 2011.

The actress started dating Australian cricketer Shane Warne following the divorce, but they split in 2013. She’s kept her dating life private since then.

Before marrying Firerose, Billy Ray was married to Tish for nearly 20 years, before they separated in 2020. The divorce was finalized in 2022.

Billy Ray Cyrus Hard Launches His Relationship With Elizabeth Hurley Months After Fans Grew Concerned Over His Well-Being

Billy Ray Cyrus’ new romance with Elizabeth Hurley comes just months after his fans grew concerned over his well-being.

While on stage at President Donald Trump’s second inauguration festivities, Cyrus appeared to have a meltdown over issues with his guitar during his and Lil Nas X’s song, “Old Town Road.”

“Is my guitar still on?” he asked.”I think they cut me off. I don’t hear my guitar anymore.”

He then asked, “Check. Is anybody awake? I don’t hear it. Do y’all hear this? Where’s everybody at? Check? Is anyone back there? Can someone turn my guitar back on? We’re gonna sing a little bit more.”

However, the situation escalated even further when Cyrus threatened to walk off the stage. “Y’all want me to sing more, or you just want me to get the hell off the stage? I don’t give a damn.”

After a technician started working to repair the guitar, Cyrus stated the instrument was beyond saving, calling it “dead.”

Despite the situation, Cyrus continued singing without his guitar. He decided to deliver an a cappella rendition of “Achy Breaky Heart.”

The moment caused Cyrus’s fans and family to worry about his well-being. His son, Trace, released a public statement, urging the country music star to seek help.

“It seems this world has beaten you down, and it’s become obvious to everyone but you,” Trace wrote. “You may be upset with me for posting this but I really could care less at this point.”