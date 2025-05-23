Billy Joel Reveals Brain Disorder Diagnosis, Cancels All Tour Dates

Legendary singer-songwriter Billy Joel has announced the cancellation of his upcoming concerts due to health concerns.

Videos by Suggest

On Friday, the 76-year-old announced he is canceling all upcoming concerts after being diagnosed with normal pressure hydrocephalus (NPH). A statement shared on his Instagram explained that recent concerts have worsened the brain disorder, affecting his hearing, vision, and balance.

The “Piano Man” singer is currently following a tailored physical therapy program as directed by his doctor. Doctors also urged Joel “to refrain from performing during this recovery period.”

According to the release, Joel is “thankful for the excellent care he is receiving and is fully committed to prioritizing his health. He is grateful for the support from fans during this time and looks forward to the day when he can once again take the stage.”

“I’m sincerely sorry to disappoint our audience, and thank you for understanding,” he added.

Billy Joel’s Announcement Follows a Recent Fall Onstage

This cancellation follows an incident in February when Joel took a fall during a concert at Mohegan Sun in Connecticut. According to a fan-captured video, Joel stumbled after spinning his microphone and tossing it toward the audience, ultimately falling backward and landing on his side.

Moments later, he got up from the fall and carried on with his show as planned.

The singer revealed the following month that he would be postponing all concerts until June due to a “medical condition.” He explained that his recovery required physical therapy under the close supervision of his medical team.

“While I regret postponing any shows, my health must come first,” Joel wrote at the time. “I look forward to getting back on stage and sharing the joy of live music with our amazing fans. Thank you for your understanding,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, fans don’t need to do anything to get a ticket refund—it will be automatically processed to the original payment method. The canceled concert dates include his shows in New York City this summer, as well as performances in New Orleans, Toronto, Santa Clara, Salt Lake City, Washington, D.C., and Liverpool.