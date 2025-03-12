Billy Joel Undergoes Surgery for ‘Medical Condition,’ Concerts Postponed

Pop legend Billy Joel announced on Tuesday that he is postponing four months of shows on his current tour due to a “medical condition.”

“The current tour will be postponed for four months to allow him to recover from recent surgery and to undergo physical therapy under the supervision of his doctors,” a statement Joel’s Instagram reads.

The statement confirmed that the 75-year-old is “expected to make a full recovery,” with his tour set to resume at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on July 5, 2025.Tickets already purchased will remain valid for the rescheduled dates.

“While I regret postponing any shows, my health must come first,” the “Piano Man” icon wrote. “I look forward to getting back on stage and sharing the joy of live music with our amazing fans. Thank you for your understanding,” he concluded.

Joel’s rescheduled concert dates are as follows:

Nov. 15, 2025, at Ford Field in Detroit (with Stevie Nicks)

March 14, 2026, at Rogers Centre in Toronto

April 10, 2026, at Syracuse JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse (with Sting)

May 22, 2026, at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City (with Sting)

June 6, 2026, at Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh

June 20, 2026, at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool

July 3, 2026, at Charlotte Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte (with Sting)

TBD at American Family Field in Milwaukee (with Sting)

News of Billy Joel’s Surgery Follows Him Falling on Stage Last Month

The surgery comes after Joel’s fall onstage last month during his concert at Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut. A fan-captured video revealed the moment the singer lost his balance, falling to his side before rolling onto his back.

Joel got up from the stage floor and started another track, getting the crowd excited again.

According to the New York Post, In January, Joel postponed a concert in Hollywood, Florida, citing an unspecified “medical procedure.” The performance has been rescheduled for November 1.