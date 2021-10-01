Billionaire Divorcing Wife Of 21 Years With No Prenup, Seen Out With Instagram Diet Guru

Billionaire investor John Paulson recently filed to divorce his wife of 21 years, Jenny, and the split could become one of the most expensive divorces of all time thanks to the former couple’s lack of prenup. John became infamous after making $20 billion shorting the housing market in the lead-up to the 2008 housing market crash. Interestingly, John cited “irreconcilable differences” in his filing, but has recently begun dating a much younger woman.

‘Epic’ Divorce On The Horizon For Billionaire

John Paulson, 65, married his wife Jenny, 50, in 2000 after she worked for him as an assistant. Now 21 years later, John has filed to divorce his wife, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split. Though the most recent report of John’s assets lists his net worth at a little over $4 billion, it’s likely that he’s worth far more than that.

Despite the amount of money on the line in the split, the former spouses never signed a prenup, meaning that all the money John amassed during their marriage is up for grabs, as well as their impressive portfolio of pricy property. Now some insiders in the legal world are calling the ongoing divorce a “clash of the titans.”

One source told Page Six, “There’s no prenup, and John gathered most of his fortune during their marriage, so this is going to be an epic, wildly expensive divorce.” If that’s true, there’s likely to be a huge legal battle on the horizon, and Jenny is definitely in line to receive a financial windfall.

The Billionaire’s New Love Interest

As the divorce continues to rage on, John Paulson has apparently found comfort in the arms of another woman. According to sources who spoke with Page Six, the hedge fund giant met Alina de Almeida, an Instagram diet guru, over the summer. The romance quickly heated up, with de Almeida reportedly moving into John’s Fifth Avenue apartment. “John does have a new, much younger girlfriend and while it is still early days, the relationship is blossoming. They are very happy.”

In addition to her Effective Lifestyle brand where she doles out nutrition and exercise advice via Instagram, the 33-year-old de Almeida is also a registered dietitian. The age difference between de Almeida and John is quite dramatic, but sources have spotted the two out and about together in the Hamptons multiple times, so the two seem to be enjoying their time with each other. The divorce is still ongoing, so it will be interesting to see how this new relationship affects the proceedings.