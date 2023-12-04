Billie Eilish Slams ‘Variety’ For Outing Her As Bisexual In Risque Instagram Post

Grammy-winning sensation Billie Eilish confirmed her recent acknowledgment of her attraction to women during the red carpet appearance at Variety‘s Hitmakers event. In her cover story for Variety Power of Women, the renowned singer revealed her feelings, expressing surprise that her sentiments weren’t apparent earlier.

In an unplanned revelation, Eilish expressed her thoughts on her unintentional ‘coming out’ moment, sharing, “No, I didn’t. But I kind of thought, ‘Wasn’t it obvious’? I didn’t realize people didn’t know. I just don’t really believe in it. I’m just like, ‘Why can’t we just exist’? I’ve been doing this for a long time, and I just didn’t talk about it. Whoops.”

The singer further elaborated on her feelings, emphasizing her deep connections and attraction to women, while also acknowledging a sense of intimidation by their beauty and presence. In her Variety profile from November, Eilish emphasized her affection and admiration for women as individuals, expressing her attraction and intimidation simultaneously.

At the Hitmakers event, Billie Eilish, along with her brother Finneas, was honored with the Film Song of the Year award for “What Was I Made For,” featured in the summer blockbuster Barbie.

During the event, when asked about her perspective on how other women feel about her since her disclosure, Eilish candidly responded, “I’m still scared of them, but I think they’re pretty!” Her response reflected a blend of admiration and apprehension, aligning with her earlier sentiments about her feelings toward women.

Eilish’s recent acknowledgment in the Variety profile serves as an important and empowering moment, embracing her truth and advocating for acceptance and coexistence without the need for labels.