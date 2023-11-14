Did Billie Eilish Just Come Out As Gay?

“I’m attracted to them as people. I’m attracted to them for real.”

Billie Eilish recently admitted that she is attracted to women during an interview for Variety’s “The Power of Women” issue.

As reported by Page Six, the “Ocean Eyes” singer revealed that despite feeling attracted to women, she never felt the feeling reciprocated.

In the interview, Eilish, 20, explained how she “never really felt like I could relate to girls very well.”

She continued, “I love them so much. I love them as people. I’m attracted to them as people. I’m attracted to them for real.”

“I have deep connections with women in my life, the friends in my life, the family in my life,” Eilish said. “I’m physically attracted to them. But I’m also so intimidated by them and their beauty and their presence.”

So, Would Billie Pursue A Relationship With Another Woman?

While the singer didn’t elaborate on whether she’s ready for a WLW (women-loving-women) relationship, she did explain how her own self-confidence has impacted her dating life.

After revealing that she’s “never felt like a woman,” Eilish further explained, “I’ve never felt desirable. I’ve never felt feminine.”

To cope with her feelings, Eilish chose to dress exclusively in oversized outfits to hide her figure.

When asked about the oversized looks—which have long been critiqued by the media and online bullies—the singer explained, “I wasn’t trying to have people not sexualize me. But I didn’t want people to have access to my body, even visually. I wasn’t strong enough and secure enough to show it.”

“If I had shown it at that time, I would have been completely devastated if people had said anything,” Eilish confessed.

Billie Eilish Is Getting Personal With Her Instagram Followers—

—all by showing off her new back tattoo.

Recently, the Grammy winner surprised her fans by revealing a massive back tattoo on Instagram. In the photo, Eilish is seen lying on her stomach, showing off the detailed tattoo etched down her spine.

Ultimately, Billie Eilish’s new tattoo is only one aspect of her individual, unique, personality—and so is her sexuality.