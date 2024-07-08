billie-eilish-lights-fireworks-in-pink-bikini-during-4th-of-july-weekend

Billie Eilish celebrated the Fourth of July weekend festivities by lighting some fireworks while wearing a pink bikini.

While celebrating America’s independence, the “What Was I Made For?” hitmaker posed in a pink swimsuit covered with a towel as she lit the firework. She posted the photo along with some others in a post on Instagram on Sunday. She captioned the pics with “🧨🧨”

The post also featured a random photo of an arm with multiple bite marks.

Billie Eilish fans quickly shared their reactions in the post’s comment section. “She tries to live in black and white, but she’s so red white, and blue,” one fan wrote.

Another fan wrote, “Billie’s the only celebrity I’ve ever wanted vlogs from, istg she’s always having some sort of amazing adventure.”

Billie Eilish is currently preparing for her upcoming “Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour,” which is scheduled to kick off on Sept. 29. The first stop will be in Quebec City. She will be traveling for the next 11 months, with the final performance in Dublin, Ireland on July 27, 2025.

Eilish previously spoke about how she didn’t want to do a three-hour show, unlike Taylor Swift and Beyoncé. “I’m not doing a three-hour show, that’s literally psychotic. Nobody wants that,” she stated in recordings posted on X (formerly Twitter) last month. “You guys don’t want that. I don’t want that. I don’t even want that as a fan. My favorite artist in the world, I’m not trying to hear them for three hours.”

Billie Eilish Recently Said She Has Been ‘Grieving’ the 2019 Verison of Herself

While reflecting on her recently released album, “Hit Me Hard and Soft,” Billie Eilish spoke about how she has been “grieving” the 2019 version of herself.

“I feel like this album is me,” Eilish told Rolling Stone magazine in April. “It’s not a character. It feels like the ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’ version of me. It feels like my youth and who I was as a kid.”

Billie Eilish continued by speaking about her “debut” era, which started in 2016 and continued until 2019.

“This whole process has felt like I’m coming back to the girl that I was,” she said of making the recent released album. “I’ve been grieving her. I’ve been looking for her in everything, and it’s almost like she got drowned by the world and the media. I don’t remember when she went away.”

She then said her low mental health felt “realer” than it’s ever been during the summer of 2023.

“My whole life, I’ve never been a happy person, really,” the Grammy-winning singer added. “I’ve been a joyous person, but not a happy person. I’ve suffered with a lot of depression my whole life. When things happen in my soul, or whatever, the thing I’ve always held on to is ‘Well, it’ll pass. It’ll come in waves and it’ll get worse and it’ll get better.’ And that’s always brought me comfort. And this time, I literally was like, ‘I don’t care. I don’t even want it to get better.’”